Who is Angi Yang? Influencer's online career explored

Instagram influencer Angi Yang has been the focus of the Twitch community lately. This interest arose after Kai Cenat's close friend and fellow streamer Ray &quot;rayasianboy&quot; uploaded a photo alongside her on his Instagram Story on October 2, 2025. The post also included a small heart emoji in the middle, raising speculations about the nature of their association with each other.Yang is a notable personality on Instagram, having over 290,000 followers on the Facebook-owned platform. Meanwhile, on TikTok and X, she has over 12,000 followers and 20,000 followers, respectively. On TikTok, she has recieved over 379,000 likes in total. The LA-based creator previously hosted broadcasts on Twitch as well, but has deleted her VODs and is seemingly no longer active on the platform.How did Angi Yang and Ray supposedly meet? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs per the recent broadcast of FaZe Clan member Jason &quot;Jasontheween,&quot; Ray and Yang met up with each other during a segment of his old e-dating show, which was broadcasted on Twitch in 2023. The streamer played video during his recent broadcast which seemingly showcases the Ray interacting with a woman, who Jason claims was Angi Yang.Jasontheween also commented on the Instagram Story shared by Ray as well, claiming that this was a &quot;hard launch&quot; by Ray and that Angi Yang was Ray's &quot;girl.&quot; Furthermore, Twitch streamer Tota MC also corroborated Jason's statement by announcing that Ray has a partner. Notably, no official confirmation of the pair being in a relationship has been made by either party.In other news, a new and unique streaming platform has propped up on the scene and is rapidly gaining popularity among streamers and viewers alike. Pump.fun, or Pump, utilizes cryptocurrency coins that can be made by anybody to be traded and promoted alongside a livestream, allowing viewers to support their favorite creators by trading cryptocurrency affiliated to it.