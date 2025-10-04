  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Who is Angi Yang? Influencer's online career explored

Who is Angi Yang? Influencer's online career explored

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Oct 04, 2025 06:35 GMT
Angi Yang has become the subject of discussion among fans after being included in a recent Instagram Story by Ray (Image via angifuckingyang/Instagram)
Angi Yang has become the subject of discussion among fans after being included in a recent Instagram Story by Ray (Image via angifuckingyang/Instagram)

Instagram influencer Angi Yang has been the focus of the Twitch community lately. This interest arose after Kai Cenat's close friend and fellow streamer Ray "rayasianboy" uploaded a photo alongside her on his Instagram Story on October 2, 2025. The post also included a small heart emoji in the middle, raising speculations about the nature of their association with each other.

Ad

Yang is a notable personality on Instagram, having over 290,000 followers on the Facebook-owned platform. Meanwhile, on TikTok and X, she has over 12,000 followers and 20,000 followers, respectively. On TikTok, she has recieved over 379,000 likes in total. The LA-based creator previously hosted broadcasts on Twitch as well, but has deleted her VODs and is seemingly no longer active on the platform.

How did Angi Yang and Ray supposedly meet?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As per the recent broadcast of FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween," Ray and Yang met up with each other during a segment of his old e-dating show, which was broadcasted on Twitch in 2023. The streamer played video during his recent broadcast which seemingly showcases the Ray interacting with a woman, who Jason claims was Angi Yang.

Jasontheween also commented on the Instagram Story shared by Ray as well, claiming that this was a "hard launch" by Ray and that Angi Yang was Ray's "girl." Furthermore, Twitch streamer Tota MC also corroborated Jason's statement by announcing that Ray has a partner. Notably, no official confirmation of the pair being in a relationship has been made by either party.

Ad

In other news, a new and unique streaming platform has propped up on the scene and is rapidly gaining popularity among streamers and viewers alike. Pump.fun, or Pump, utilizes cryptocurrency coins that can be made by anybody to be traded and promoted alongside a livestream, allowing viewers to support their favorite creators by trading cryptocurrency affiliated to it.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atharv Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications