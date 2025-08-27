Who is Caleb Hearon? American comedian's career explored, as MrBeast fires shots at him over Rolling Stone's ranking

Comedian Caleb Hearon was recently placed number six on Rolling Stone's &quot;25 Most Influential Creators of 2025,&quot; one above YouTuber Jimmy &quot;MrBeast.&quot; Upon reviewing the list, the YouTuber took to X in a now-deleted post, calling out Rolling Stone for placing Hearon higher than him on the list, especially considering the former has over 500 times more followers than the latter across social media.The now-deleted post from MrBeast read:&quot;According to this list a guy with 1 million followers is more influential than me. What did I do to piss off The Rolling Stones?&quot;Caleb Hearon is a 30-year-old internet personality who initially gained visibility through his clever first-person monologues on Twitter in 2019, which quickly went viral.Beyond social media, the comedian has appeared in multiple TV shows in the mainstream world. Notable appearances include supporting roles in Work in Progress, Fargo, Crank Yankers, Killing It, and Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith.When it comes to the big screen, Hearon has graced films like Jurassic World Dominion, indie comedies such as I Used to Be Funny, and Sweethearts.He is also known for his writing work on TV projects, including the TBS pilot Space, the animated series Best Buds for Peacock, the upcoming feature Trash Mountain, and the soon-to-be-released film The Devil Wears Prada 2.A February 2025 report from The Washington Post reviewed Caleb Hearon and his comedy, commending his ability to skillfully navigate around subjects like &quot;sexuality and gender identity&quot;:&quot;For years, better-known figures in comedy have struggled to make relevant, topical, good jokes about the so-called 'issues' of sexuality and gender identity. Many wind up either offending audiences or just failing to make them laugh. Hearon, though, sidesteps both of those common pitfalls, and he makes it look easy.&quot;MrBeast compliments Caleb Hearon amidst the Rolling Stone dramaMrBeast @MrBeastLINK@_martymc Ngl after this I watched some of his stuff and it’s actually good. I deleted the tweet I don’t want the smoke from the shooters, spare me plzLater, MrBeast deleted his original X post and made a new one after delving deeper into Caleb Hearon's content, writing:&quot;Ngl after this I watched some of his stuff and it’s actually good. I deleted the tweet I don’t want the smoke from the shooters, spare me plz.&quot;His original post had been met with backlash, and his response was incited after user @_martymc wrote:&quot;Put some respect on Caleb!!!&quot;In other news, MrBeast recently pledged his support to the former American veteran suffering from PTSD who had allegedly been assaulted by Raja Jackson.