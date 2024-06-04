Who is Leah Halton? Influencer's career explored as she stars in Sidemen's reality show, Inside

UK's biggest YouTube group the Sidemen has launched their first-ever reality show called Inside. The show features some popular figures from the online community including Leah Halton (23). For those unaware, she is an Australian TikTok creator (@looooooooch) and online personality. At the time of writing, she has a whopping 10 million followers on TikTok and a further 267 million views.

Typically she posts make-up videos and lip-sync content on TikTok. Her lip-sync of the song "Praise Jah In The Moonlight" became an instant hit among her viewers. So much so that the video garnered over 50 million likes, making it among the top five most-liked videos on the platform. Speaking about the video, she labeled it as a "thirst trap":

"The particular video that I am famed for was a thirst trap on TikTok. I think it was over 800 million views."

Trending

Watch her viral TikTok video here:

She also has a massive following on her Instagram account (@leahhalton_), with over 2.4 million followers. She mostly posts her pictures there, donning various looks and fashionable clothing. On YouTube, she has over 1.45 million subscribers where she posts "GRWM" and make-up-centric videos.

Exploring Leah Halton's participation in Sidemen's Inside

Leah Halton is emerging as a favorite contestant on the new reality show "Inside" by the Sidemen. The show features ten creators, with Leah being the only Australian and one of just two non-British participants.

With two episodes already out, Leah seems to be winning over viewers. Notably, she delivered a strong performance in the first episode of the reality series. She was declared as the "strongest contestant" in the in-show challenges designed by the Sidemen.

The competition involved the contestants keeping their hands on a table while enduring a series of unsettling stimuli, including spiders and snakes being placed upon their hands.

Lifting one's hands resulted in a monetary deduction from the collective prize fund (£1 million). Notably, Halton displayed remarkable composure, keeping her hands down throughout the challenge, even when a fake tattoo was being applied.

Right now, there have been no eliminations. However, episode 3, which will be released later today (June 4) will feature at least one contestant getting out of the house and the competition. It's unclear if it will be determined via some kind of challenge or voting among the participants.

Who are the other participants in the show?

The Sidemen is easily among the most popular content-creating groups out there. Their latest project Inside has already garnered millions of views online. The show features ten participants vying for a £1 million prize fund. Here are the contestants:

Chloe Louisa Burrows (British reality TV star and Content Creator) Joseph "Joe" Weller (British YouTuber) Nifè (British TikToker and Content Creator) Morgan "AngryGinge" (British Twitch streamer and YouTuber) Olivia “Liv” Bentley (British TV star) Castillo (British rapper and Content Creator) Leah Halton (Australian TikToker and YouTuber) Specs (British YouTuber) Roberto “Fanum” (American Twitch streamer) Manrika Khaira (British TikToker)

Fans can head over to the main channel of the Sidemen to watch the first episode of Inside. The second episode premiered on MoreSidemen (their second channel). All of the remaining episodes will be released on the second channel barring the finale which will return to the main.