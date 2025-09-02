Who is Marta Díaz? Spanish influencer goes viral following a date with Marlon

25-year-old Spanish model and social media influencer Marta Díaz recently made multiple appearances on streamer Marlon's broadcasts in a series of viral date segments. Originally born in Seville, Marta later moved to Madrid to embark on her digital journey. Currently, she has over five million followers on TikTok and maintains a media catalog on Instagram and YouTube as well.Her content typically relates to the lifestyle, beauty, fashion, and travel categories, with a healthy inclusion of relatable personal moments. Notably, in 2022, Forbes granted her the &quot;Best Lifestyle Influencer.&quot;Beyond social media, Marta Díaz has also made waves in Spanish literature, publishing a novel titled Todo lo que nunca te dije in 2019. On Amazon Prime Video, she starred in the 2023 docuseries &quot;La vida de Marta Díaz.&quot;Now, Marta seems to have gone down the streaming route, working with Marlon across two Twitch streams since July 2025.Looking at Marlon and Marta Díaz's collaborations on TwitchMarlon and Marta first linked up on July 16, 2025, while the former IRL-streamed in Madrid. The stream was a success, peaking at over 75,000 live viewers, with an average of 44,000 people tuning in at any given moment.From here, fans shipped a relationship between the two, and when the streamer touched base in Los Angeles on July 26, he made a song for her, expressing his affection.Fast forward to September, and the two went out on their second date. Their second encounter surpassed the first, with over 90,000 viewers engaged at a certain point. During the stream, Marlon asked Marta if she'd be willing to make their relationship official:&quot;Would you wanna be in a relationship with me, yes, or no?.. ('You already know the answer, yeah, of course, yes,' said Díaz) That was your answer? Of course, yes?&quot;Statements from industry reporters indicate that the two are in an official relationship:&quot;Marlon and Marta are officially DATING!&quot; said @MarlonDaily on X&quot;Marlon &amp; Marta Díaz are official,&quot; said @yoxics on XIn other news, FaZe Lacy and Marlon recently concluded their Hardcore Minecraft marathon.