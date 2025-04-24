Who is MrBeast's father and mother? YouTuber's family and parents explored

James "MrBeast" Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTubers. He is known for his interactive personality and entrepreneurial streak. As per Biography, the YouTuber was born in Kansas to Charles Donaldson and Susan Parisher. Both his parents served in the U.S. military.

Susan served as a prison warden in Mannheim, Germany, and was later transferred to Fort Leavenworth. She plays a major role in MrBeast's ventures, overseeing financial compliance. Additionally, she has appeared in several of his videos, including Giving My Mom $100,000 (Proudest Day Of My Life).

According to Rolling Stone, Donaldson's mother used to work 12 hours a day, and a series of au pairs took care of the children. Additionally, they moved to three different cities by the time James turned 7.

As reported by Biography, the YouTuber's parents got divorced in 2007. Not much information is available about his father, with Donaldson also declining to talk about their relationship.

Being the middle child of the family, he has an older brother named CJ "MrBro" Donaldson. The two have collaborated on various occasions. His younger sister's identity has not been revealed.

MrBeast's early life and streaming career

James "MrBeast" was primarily raised in Greenville, North Carolina. In his interview with Rolling Stone, the YouTuber admitted to not having any striking memories of his childhood. Before he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at the age of 15, Donaldson used to play basketball and baseball. During his appearance on the 1788th episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he recounted:

"I played baseball nonstop, and then when I got Crohn’s, I lost like 50 pounds. I’m like f– that.”

Timestamp: 01:26:44

Donaldson graduated from Greenville Christian Academy in 2016. Later, he enrolled in East Carolina University and dropped out two weeks later. According to Biography, he was kicked out of the house by his mother as she disapproved of his decision. He later rose to fame by following his passion and committing himself to making content for YouTube.

MrBeast has made record-breaking content for his YouTube channel, becoming one of the most well-known and beloved creators on the platform. Donaldson started his channel in 2012 with gaming and reaction videos, before diversifying his content and gaining immense popularity through his viral challenges and generous giveaways.

Currently, his YouTube channel has a massive following of over 387 million followers. He has uploaded a total of 863 videos on his channel, which have accumulated over 80,324,512,439 views. MrBeast's most popular video is titled $456,000 Squid Game In Real Life! which has gained 785M views since it was uploaded on November 25, 2021.

