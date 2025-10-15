Who is Paul Miller, aka GypsyCrusader? Controversial personality's career explored

Paul Miller, also known as GypsyCrusader online, is a controversial streamer and content creator often recognized for his video chat room escapades, during which he dresses up in various costumes and makes contentious remarks. Beyond streaming, the 37-year-old has a history in kickboxing and journalism, which is where his radical far-right activity originates.Reports from 2021 indicate that Miller's transformation into his widely known alt-right character took place in 2018, when he attended a Proud Boys rally. At the event, a member of Antifa forcefully stopped him from recording the event. The NJ Spotlight News wrote about the incident, recounting Miller's reaction to the incident:&quot;'It was my first time seeing antifa up close,' Miller would later say in one of his video sessions. That is 'how the radicalization started.'&quot;The report also mentions that Paul Miller's GypsyCrusader persona came to be after he was &quot;doxxed&quot; and received threats from associates of Antifa.In 2021, the FBI approached Miller regarding his controversial statements online, and when questioned, he played the victim, saying:&quot;''I’m scared, I’m living alone, I don’t have anybody with me,' he told investigators, according to an FBI affidavit. “Somebody’s going to, these people are trying to kill me.'' Popular clips from the GypsyCrusader feature interactions on ChatRoulette, where he can be seen using derogatory, racist, and sexist terms against the strangers he interacts with. Looking at GypsyCrusader's recent interaction with Kick streamer Cuffem In late September 2025, Miller transitioned to streaming on Crusaders, a platform that he owns.Kick streamer Cuffem came across Paul Miller on the video chat app Monkey during a livestream on October 14, 2025.The interaction between the two quickly became heated as Miller passed one of his usual racist remarks, calling Cuffem the &quot;N-word&quot;:&quot;I'll just turn your f**king ni**** a*s inside out if I see you... ('I don't give a f**k... Imma shoot you in your face, gang, I'm not fighting you ni**a... you racist piece of sh*t!' said Cuffem)&quot;GypsyCrusader reposted the clip on his official X account with the caption:&quot;Proving my point doesn't matter if they have money or fame. They are worthless savages and nothing else.&quot; Cuffem was banned following the interaction. Miller, on the other hand, seemed to take this experience as a win. He later posted about clips of his interaction with the Kick streamer going viral and said:&quot;Clips going viral. Im a agent of chaos 🃏&quot;The post also featured an image of his popular Joker persona sitting in front of a N*zi flag. In other news, Cuffem finally earned a spot in Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 after reportedly gifting nearly $20,000 in Twitch subscriptions.