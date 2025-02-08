Why did FaZe Banks receive backlash for deleting his X Post about Kanye West? Controversy Explained

Content creator and FaZe Clan member Richard "FaZe Banks" recently replied to one of Kanye "Ye" West's posts on X with a crypto-related post, which has now been deleted. For context, Banks suggested Kanye launch a cryptocurrency, which could boost the rapper's net worth by "10x." The reply ended up creating a lot of backlash for the FaZe member. Here's what he wrote (now deleted):

The main reason behind the criticism was due to his suggesting the idea, which came off as a rug-pull tactic. This also comes off the back of Banks appearing in a leaked Talk Tuah podcast episode where he discussed Hailey Welch's (aka the "Hawk Tuah" girl) alleged crypto pump-and-dump.

Other criticism included fans calling out Banks for seemingly proposing a crypto project to one of the biggest artists of this era. Kanye currently has over 30 million followers on X alone, making him one of the most-followed rappers on the platform.

FaZe Banks responds to backlash, explains why he deleted his reply to Kanye West

Following the backlash, FaZe Banks penned an elaborate message explaining why he made the crypto suggestion in the first place and why he subsequently deleted it. Banks said he had witnessed thousands of celebrities enter the crypto space and fail due to being misled:

"I’ve seen 1000 “celebrities” at this point attempt to work/ build in crypto and fall flat on their face. 10/10 times. I’ve asked myself “why” over and over and the conclusion I always come to is that they’re mishandled, misguided and just don’t know what they’re doing."

FaZe Banks explains why he made the crypto suggestion to Kanye (Image via X/@Banks)

He further responded that he had heard some concerning things about Kanye West's potential crypto project. He added that the rapper could potentially do something constructive and creative with the idea rather than simply launching a meme coin like "$BIANCA" or "$NORTH." He wrote:

"I’ve heard some things regarding him in crypto that are worrisome. I was linked that tweet at 4am, no context and tried to grab his attention. I do stand on the fact that he’s one of maybe 5 people I think could successfully immerse into crypto and potentially launch an album and share its ownership and create a whole new world/ unique experience."

FaZe Banks isn’t the only content creator who responded to Kanye West's recent tirade on X. The rapper has made a series of controversial posts on the platform, including some that appear anti-Semitic.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat also reacted to Kanye's posts. He had recently met him at the Grammys and wanted to invite him to his stream. However, after seeing the posts, Kai suggested that their collaboration might not happen as planned.

