Why was Haz banned on Twitch? Streamer reveals getting his channel reinstated after 3 years

In April 2022, Twitch streamer Haz Al-Din was disallowed from streaming on the website after reportedly "spreading misinformation" on external platforms. This ban was part of a broad policy to remove users who persistently disseminate misleading or harmful representations of Twitch. Now, three years later, Al-Din's channel has been reinstated, potentially due to updates in the platform's suspension policies.

The streamer had initially claimed that he was banned after Financial Times journalists cited a Tech Transparency Project report labeling his stream content as Russian "propaganda".

For context, a 2022 rule barred Russian state media from establishing a presence on Twitch, as these outlets were found to be consistently spreading widely debunked misinformation with the potential for real-world harm, including conspiracies that promoted violence.

Fast forward to April 2025, Al-Din received a notification from Twitch announcing his unban, and in response, he took to X on April 16, 2025, and discussed the events leading up to his reinstatement:

"After exactly 3 years of being banned, thanks to a smear piece by a Soros-funded CIA front NGO labeling me as a Russian agent, I have been unbanned UNBANNED from Twitch!"

It should be noted that Haz, also known as InfraHaz, created a name for himself through political commentary. The streamer is of Lebanese descent and was born in Michigan in 1996. In 2024, he became the face of the American Communist Party (ACP).

He is mainly recognized for the Infrared media collective, which gained attention for its Marxist-Leninist ideologies with certain right-wing elements blended in.

Haz Al-Din potentially unbanned due to Twitch's recent suspension policy revamp

In late 2024, Twitch altered its suspension policies to enhance fairness, transparency, and educational opportunities for its community. This renovation involves a "depreciating strike" model, which could be the reason behind Al-Din's unban.

Essentially, this new model allows certain violations to expire over time: low-severity offenses, such as accidental nudity or cheating, expire after 90 days; moderate offenses, like hateful conduct, remain on record for 1–2 years.

Considering Haz's unban was exactly at the three-year anniversary of his initial suspension, it could be an indication of the platform's new policy kicking in.

Before his suspension in April 2022, Al Din had just under 20,000 followers on his Twitch channel InfraredShow, averaging about 400 viewers per stream. After the ban, he took his talents to multiple websites, including YouTube, Kick, and Rumble.

As of this writing, the streamer has not announced any plans for a return stream on Twitch.

Speaking of political commentary streamers on Twitch, HasanAbi was banned in March 2025 for suggesting that Speaker Mike Johnson should "kill" Senator Rick Scott.

