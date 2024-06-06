Why did Marcus Pearson leave MrBeast's crew? Controversy explored

Jimmy, famously known as MrBeast, is known for the viral YouTube videos he creates alongside his crew. He has collaborated with many people over the years to make his creative vision come to life. Marcus Pearson, a rather contentious figure now in the streaming community, used to be a part of Jimmy's crew, but he departed in 2020.

Pearson grew up in North Carolina and moved to Los Angeles to become a YouTuber. He joined MrBeast's crew in 2018 and appeared in many videos and challenges. His departure raised many questions in fans' minds as to what happened between him and Jimmy.

Did Marcus Pearson voluntarily leave the MrBeast crew or was he fired?

After the news of Marcus' exit broke out, he was seen talking about MrBeast in his Instagram live videos. He claimed that Jimmy hadn't treated his employees well and even mentioned that he had been removed from the crew due to his race. His other claims also included blaming MrBeast for creating the coronavirus and stating that all the crew members were underappreciated.

None of Marcus's claims on social media and his Instagram live had evidence to support them. Although the reason for his departure from the crew is unclear, it is evident through his claims and Instagram Live that he was let go.

Could Marcus Pearson return to the MrBeast crew? Where is he now?

Following the claims by Marcus Pearson on Instagram and other social media, fans started speculating about his possible drug use. Rumors surfaced online in 2020 about how Marcus seemed under the influence in his Instagram videos and stories. Many people even commented about these rumors under YouTube videos of Marcus's claims towards Jimmy.

Here are a few comments:

Fans comment about possible drug use and rumors (Image via YouTube @/Not MrBeast)

Some fans even wondered if drug use was the real reason behind Marcus' removal from the crew. Like his claims towards Jimmy, these claims also do not have any evidence to support them. It is, however, unlikely that Jimmy and Marcus will ever work together again.

Marcus Pearson's Deleted Posts (Image via Instagram /@officialmarcusthatslit)

Following the controversy, Marcus reduced his social media presence and currently only uploads reels along with his music on Instagram. He has 63,000 followers on the platform. More recently in April 2024, he went live on the social media platform and was greeted by 26,000 viewers.

Other popular names that are no longer part of the MrBeast Crew

MrBeast Crew in 2018 (Image via Reddit r/MrBeast)

Jimmy has had many people over the years join his team and crew for the makings of his videos since the beginning of his career. Many other crew members were either removed or have parted ways due to different reasons over the years. Two of Jimmy's editors Matt Turner and FlyyDoesYT shared similar experiences working and editing videos for Jimmy on their YouTube channels.

Both claimed the job was mentally draining and the reason behind them leaving. Another popular name who is no longer part of Jimmy's YouTube crew is JakeTheViking, who mentioned in a YouTube video titled Why I left MrBeast that he was let go as he no longer fit the kind of videos being made.

"It came down to - my piece no longer fit the puzzle. That's the best way to put it."

While many join and leave the MrBeast crew over the years, the YouTuber's channel keeps growing and gaining popularity. Jimmy also recently became the most subscribed channel in the world, beating T-Series.