Why did Michael Reeves stop streaming? OfflineTV member uploads his first YouTube video in a year

Popular YouTuber and OfflineTV member Michael Reeves has seemingly made a comeback after a year-long hiatus. On June 6, the vlogger posted his latest video, titled I Built a Car out of Scooters. This brought much joy to fans as Reeves is best known for experimental videos of eccentric devices and inventions.

In the new video, Reeves attempted to make a car out of electric scooters, in a bid to avoid scooter-related accidents. The idea struck the creator after his friend broke an arm while riding an electric scooter. After several attempts, Reeves was successful and in the end he even took out his invention on the road.

Why Michael Reeves took a hiatus from YouTube and Twitch

After consistently posting for four years, the streamer stopped posting on YouTube in 2023. His last vlog was dated April 2023. While he provided no reason, many fans had their own theories. The streamer himself had spoken up about the pressures of being a vlogger.

In a podcast for OfflineTV, titled Why Michael Reeves Doesn't Stream, Reeves had spoken up about how being a YouTuber is something he prefers, compared to a streamer. He called streaming “mentally taxing,” stating that it is harder than being a YouTuber.

On being asked whether its harder to be a streamer or a YouTuber, he said:

“I think it's harder to be a streamer. It’s probably mentally taxing to be a streamer. I have tried both and I don't stream anymore. I still YouTube though.”

Reeves said he preferred the editability of YouTube over streaming:

I feel like… in streaming I’m like, 'Oh my god, I hope I don't say something horrible today.' But on YouTube, I feel like I can say anything. And then I am in Premiere and I am like, 'Get that f**k out of there.' But on stream it's like you do it, you say a thing, it is there forever. You're done. It is such a constant thing too.”

However, Michael Reeves took a hiatus not only from streaming but also from YouTube. While we still don't know the specific reason behind the break, his return has caused a furore among fans.

More about Michael Reeves and OfflineTV

For the unversed, Michael Reeves enjoys a following of over one million subscribers on YouTube, who have been eagerly awaiting his newest invention for over a year. He also has more than 1.5 million followers on Twitch, despite not having streamed for a while.

Michael Reeves is also a member of the OfflineTV squad, along with other popular streamers like Imane "Pokimane", Disguised Toast, and Scarra. OfflineTV is a group of content creators based in Los Angeles, who produce different types of material, ranging from prank videos to podcasts and challenges.