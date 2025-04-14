"Always buys his friendships" - Netizens react as Drake gifts Vybz Kartel an OVO chain amid the latter's sold out Brooklyn shows

Drake recently gave the Jamaican deejay Vybz Kartel an OVO chain during his sold-out Brooklyn shows. After being released from prison, Kartel sold out consecutive gigs in New York City, marking his return after a two-decade hiatus.

Ad

Drizzy marked his comeback with a personalized OVO owl necklace to commemorate Vybz Kartel's two sold-out performances at the Barclay Centre on April 11 and April 12.

Ad

Trending

In the meantime, once the news of the OVO owner giving Vybz the OVO chain went viral, netizens flooded the comment section of the Shade Room’s Instagram post to react to the same.

They mostly made fun of the Toronto rapper for the gift as they alleged that he was trying to buy Kartel’s friendship. One even alleged the same and wrote, "Drake always buys his friendships."

(Image via Instagram / @mikeymitchhere)

Others also reacted similarly as one said that the Canadian rapper is securing his position in Jamaica as Kartel is Jamaican.

Ad

(Image via Instagram / @royaltydestiny / @ nochillchadd / @the_bibliophilic_soul)

Meanwhile, other netizens focused on the chain, as one said that it was reportedly very “questionable” while another one said that the OVO chain was reportedly very "crazy".

Ad

(Image vis Instagram / @diomara_d / @_.brownni / @_itsamani)

Drake gave Vybz Kartel a gold chain after the latter supported the former amidst his beef with Kendrick Lamar

As per Hyperbeast’s April 12 report, Drake's talent has long been greatly influenced by the dancehall powerhouse, from his distinctive sound to his cadence and lyrics. Drizzy also mentioned Vybz Kartel as one of his main game influences a few years back.

Ad

He recently solidified Kartel's influence on his music by providing the musician with his own OVO chain. The Camo Owl, which is "1 of 2" pieces, was created by Alex Moss New York. A mixture of white, green, and black diamonds, the all-over camo print is distinctively put together and set on a gold OVO owl, iconic to Drake’s brand.

Ad

Although Vybz Kartel and the Canadian rapper go way back together, their friendship was cemented last year when the Jamaican musician chose Drake over Kendrick Lamar in their well-known rap feud.

As per Complex's December 31, 2024 report, during an interview, when questioned about the rap battle, Kartel said that contrary to popular belief, he felt that Drizzy won. Kartel said:

“Kendrick is a lyricist and I am also a lyricist.. So I appreciate his art. But to me, Drake gets the point across on a global scale.”

Ad

Their friendship further evolved after Kartel praised Drake as “more in tune with Jamaica and the culture”. In a Billboard cover story published on January 6, the dancehall legend also called Drake “a better and bigger artist.”

During an interview with Kyle Denis of Billboard for a cover story that was published on Monday, January 6, when asked about rap's largest dispute in recent times, the rapper didn't hold back. Kartel stated:

“I’m not a fan of Kendrick.. I don’t even listen to Kendrick, so I wouldn’t know.”

Ad

Ad

The Ramping Shop musician continued:

“What does he rap? I saw it on the internet, but no disrespect to the dude, I hear him, but I don’t listen to him. Drake is more in tune with Jamaica and the culture.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's Barclays Centre hosted Kartel's two sold-out performances on April 11 and April 12. DJ Milan prepared the audience with more than two hours of reggae and dancehall oldies, spinning hits by everyone from Buju Banton and Shenseea to Elephant Man and Teejay, before Kartel took the stage just after 10 pm E.T.

Ad

Meanwhile, as per another Billboard story from April 14, Drake appeared on a Kick livestream with Adin Ross and said that he is working on a new album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More