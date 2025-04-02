Did Jack Black have a wardrobe malfunction on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show? Viral moment explained

Actor and comedian Jack Black suffered a wardrobe malfunction during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 31, 2025. Black was on set to promote his upcoming Minecraft movie.

The comedian entered the studio, walking through the audience while playing on a pixelated guitar. As he made his way to Fallon, his pants began to slip off, eventually falling down to his ankles.

Taking the moment in his stride, the Tenacious D singer laughed along with Fallon. The host apologized for the mishap before telling Black they would "fix that in post (production)," clarifying that it was not scripted and Black did have a wardrobe malfunction.

"I didn’t bring a belt, is what I didn’t bring!"- Jack Black about his mishap

Jack Black entered the set mock playing a Minecraft-inspired red electric guitar. He paused near the in-house band jamming and dancing with them before heading towards Jimmy Fallon. While walking, his pants began to slip, and the comedian tried to salvage the situation by skipping, eventually admitting defeat.

By the time Black reached the host, his pants had slipped down, exposing a pair of black and red boxers, much to the surprise of the latter. The actor shared a hug with Fallon, which hid the actor behind the host's desk.

Not one to let it dampen his entrance, the School of Rock star pulled up his pants and proceeded to do a little dance, ending in him blowing a kiss to the crowd. Cheering for his guest and friend, Fallon remarked:

"That is Jack Black! That is how you make an entrance! You bring the heat! You bring the energy!"

This prompted the actor to add:

"I didn’t bring a belt, is what I didn’t bring!"

During his interview, Jack Black discussed contributing music to his upcoming flick, A Minecraft Movie. The film is based on the 2011 video game. Black plays an expert craftsman, Steve, opposite Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen.

He also revealed he performed an original song titled I Feel Alive in the movie. The track is produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (of I'm Just Ken fame).

Elsewhere during their conversation, the actor discussed guest-hosting the upcoming Saturday Night Live episode, marking his first since 2005. The show is set to feature Elton John and Brandi Carlile as musical guests. Jack Black has previously hosted SNL in 2002, 2003, and 2005. He was a musical guest in 2006 as part of Tenacious D with Kyle Gass.

Recalling his last time hosting, Jack Black quipped:

"Dude, the first time I hosted - because I hosted thrice - I don’t want to hoot my own horn, thrice!"

The pair also reminisced about their longtime friendship. Per the two comedians, it began in 2002 when Black saw Jimmy Fallon open for the Strokes. Referencing the moment, the host stated:

"Dude, look at you now, buddy, you’re crushing it."

Black is set to host SNL on Saturday, April 5. The show airs live on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

