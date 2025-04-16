How long did William Levy date Elizabeth Gutiérrez? Everything to know about DWTS alum's breakup amid his arrest

On Monday, April 14, William Levy was arrested in Broward County, Florida. According to Hola!, the Cuban actor faced charges for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

Ad

This is his second legal issue in a year. Back in March 2024, his ex-partner, Elizabeth Gutierrez, called the police, claiming he was drunk and with another woman at his house.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez first met as co-stars on the set of Protagonistas de novela 2, a reality TV show they starred in 2003. The actors dated for about 20 years before Gutierrez announced their separation in May 2024.

Per People Magazine, Levy was taken into custody and booked at the Broward Country Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was released the next morning on a bail bond of $500.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez share two children together

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez at Premiere Of Sony Pictures Releasing's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez, who have been together for two decades, also share two children. Their son, Christopher Alexander, was born in 2006, while their daughter, Kailey Alexandra, was born four years later, in 2010.

Ad

Per People, Gutierrez confirmed their breakup in a Hola! interview in May, saying:

"Currently, we are not together. On my part, it was never for lack of love."

Reflecting on their relationship, the actress added:

"I always bet on my relationship. I loved William, I think it's no secret that he was the love of my life as I always bet and wanted to show us as we were."

Ad

She then went on to claim that she wanted Levy's best, despite their differences, adding:

"I think I'm not the same girl I was 20 years ago when he met me. What we want at this moment is different. I will always love him, I will always wish him the best, and as I have always said, being with me or not, I want to see him happy."

Ad

Elizabeth also revealed in the interview that Levy was "an excellent father" for their children and that they had decided to continue to co-parent them.

Ad

When asked if her decision to part ways with William Levy was influenced by her family or public opinion, Gutierrez answered:

"My decisions are my own. I make them, I know when, and that's why maybe they see me at peace, happy, because I know I couldn't give more, I gave everything."

The news of their separation came two months after the Florida police were called to their shared residence over a domestic disturbance (on March 1).

Ad

In the police report, Levy's daughter, Kailey, told officers that she heard a female's voice, other than that of her mother's, from her parents' bedroom. As the teenager tried to enter the bedroom to further enquire about the matter, William allegedly "pushed her to prevent her" from entering.

However, in his statement, Levy denied pushing her daughter, claiming that he would never intentionally hurt Kailey and adding that he had been alone in the bedroom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More