Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's relationship timeline explored as couple welcomes their second child

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, along with her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney, have become parents to their second child, as per reports by People, announced on April 1, 2025. The family has chosen not to share further details about the newborn, including gender and name. Maroney and Lawrence share a three-year-old son, Cy, as their first child together since tying the knot in October 2019.

Jennifer had disclosed her pregnancy via a Vogue post and article in October 2024, although she did not share any other personal details. People confirmed the revelation the following day, sharing that Lawrence is 'thrilled to be pregnant again."

"She loves being a mom. She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives." People reported.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's relationship timeline

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 22, 2023 (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's relationship began in the summer of 2018 after being introduced through a mutual friend. The couple maintained a low profile throughout their courtship, with sources close to them describing their connection as strong and natural.

By February 2019, the pair was engaged, and Jennifer Lawrence publicly praised Cooke Maroney in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating:

"He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life. It was a very, very easy decision."

The couple tied the knot on October 19, 2019, in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony at the historic Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island. The wedding was attended by high-profile celebrities, including Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, and Kris Jenner.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child, Cy, in February 2022. The actress later shared insights into her experience with motherhood, expressing the overwhelming love she felt after giving birth.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over... I was just so in love," she said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a 2022 interview.

After becoming a mother Jennifer Lawrence has freely discussed both the positive and difficult aspects of motherhood alongside maintaining her professional career. During a June 2023 interview with Interview Magazine, she praised her husband, Cooke Maroney, stating that he is "the greatest father in the entire world."

Since becoming a mother, Lawrence has maintained her acting career in Hollywood. Following the birth of her first child, she appeared in the 2023 comedy film No Hard Feelings, and she is currently working on multiple future projects. One of her upcoming projects is the comedy-thriller film, Die, My Love, in which she's acting and producing.

The actress focused on maintaining equilibrium between her film career and her parenting responsibilities, prioritizing family time more than industry obligations. According to People reports, Lawrence has mentioned in various interviews her commitment to keeping her children private from public view while striving for normal childhood experiences.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have dedicated their time to quality family experiences since having children. The couple makes efforts to avoid media attention but occasionally makes public appearances throughout New York City.

