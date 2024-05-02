Why are Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence not moving forward with their sibling comedy? Explained

In an interview with Variety on April 30, 2024, Amy Schumer all but confirmed the cancelation of her sibling comedy film. The movie, which was supposed to star Jennifer Lawrence alongside Schumer, was first teased in 2015.

However, the actress confirmed the termination of the intended project by saying the following during her interview:

“I don’t think it will ever happen. It was just like, life kept going. My family was going through a rough time. I don’t want to say any more than that."

Schumer was candid during her interview with Variety, which was titled Amy Schumer Can’t Escape Backlash… She’s OK With That. When talking about her career trajectory and ongoing projects like Life & Beth, Schumer was quick to point out the cancellation of the proposed sibling comedy with Jennifer Lawrence.

Schumer and Lawrence had announced their proposed collaboration back in 2015 when Schumer was coming off the success of her debut film Trainwreck. Both actors have since developed different choices of projects, deeming the sibling comedy not a good fit for them anymore.

How far was the Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence sibling comedy film developed?

It was in 2015 when Jennifer Lawrence was mesmerized by Schumer's performance in her debut film Trainwreck. Lawrence contacted Amy through e-mail and the pair developed a strong friendship which culminated in the plans of a sibling comedy film.

The plans for the sibling comedy film were first mentioned by Jennifer Lawrence in an interview with The New York Times in 2015. She also mentioned how both the actresses were "almost done writing" the script for the film. She said the following about the progress of the now-canceled film:

"It just flowed out of us… Amy and I were creatively made for each other. We have different flavors. It’s been the most fun experience of my life. We start the day off on the phone, laughing. And then we send each other pages. And we crack up,"

As per Lawrence. the pair were supposed to star as sisters in the film which was also being co-written by Amy Schumer's younger sister Kim. In 2016, Lawrence provided another update on the film in an interview with BBC 6 Music, where she stated that "an official first draft" for the film was ready.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2023, Lawrence claimed that the project with Schumer was moving at a very slow pace however, the project was "still on".

The latest update by Schumer has now confirmed that both actresses have decided to not move forward with the project anymore, bringing an end to an anticipation that built up for more than eight years.

Amy Schumer says she might work on something with "more grit and teeth" with her friend Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty)

Fans were left disappointed when Schumer broke the news about the cancellation of her proposed sibling comedy project with Jennifer Lawrence. However, the actress confirmed that they remain close friends.

During her interview with Variety, Schumer suggested working on a different kind of project with Lawrence. She said:

"The way we’re hoping our careers go, we might do something with more grit and teeth.”

To add to the comments made by Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence also conveyed the following to Variety:

“Now that we’re older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much,” she says. “But we have every intention of working together.”

With both actors growing distinctively throughout their careers, a mature project involving the two of them would certainly translate into a remarkable project.

Amy Schumer is currently involved in the Hulu comedy-drama Life and Beth, starring alongside Michael Cera.