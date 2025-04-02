L.A. County prosecutors decline to file criminal charges against NYPD Blue alum Kim Delaney and her partner James Morgan following their arrest

NYPD Blue actress Kim Delaney and her partner James Morgan were arrested on March 29 from their home in Marina del Rey after a heated argument turned physical. According to a People report, Marina Del Rey Sheriff's Station spokesperson stated that Delaney was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, and Morgan was arrested for domestic violence.

Ad

According to the media outlet, Kim Delaney appeared in L.A. County Superior Court on April 1, and the L.A. County prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against the two due to "insufficient evidence."

Kim Delaney and James Morgan got married on October 11, 2022. Last year, the actress uploaded a picture of them together celebrating their wedding anniversary. In the caption, she wrote,

"A beautiful 2nd wedding anniversary!!! 10/11. And now anniversary weekend! Great memories! I love you, hubby -your wife for life.."

Ad

Trending

Ad

More details on Kim Delaney and James Morgan's marriage

Kim Delaney (Image via Instagram/@kimdelaney4reel)

According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, the NYPD Blue star filed for divorce after five months of marriage. She also sought a temporary restraining order against Morgan. Delaney claimed she and her husband were at a hotel in Philadelphia when he allegedly got physically violent and threatened her.

Ad

She also claimed Morgan allegedly told her to buy a gun for him. According to the court documents obtained by the media outlet, Morgan reportedly got violent often, and the neighbors intervened multiple times.

"Whenever James gets mad, which is often, he will shout loudly, push me, hit me, pull my hair. Neighbors have heard the noise & intervened often in the past year. The Sheriff came in March 2022 and many times in 2023," the court documents stated.

Ad

According to the media outlet, the divorce case was removed because Kim Delaney didn't attend the June 2023 hearing, and similarly, the restraining order was dropped because she didn't appear in court in May 2023 to formalize or extend it.

Kim Delaney was arrested twice in the past

According to The Mirror's report, the actress was sued by a man in January 2024. The man, who was a motorcyclist, claimed Delaney allegedly hit him with her car in November 2022, and she reportedly tried to flee before she was stopped by the bystanders. The motorcyclist claimed a person Delaney contacted, tried to offer him hush money, however he refused.

Ad

According to the media outlet, in 2002, the actress was arrested in Malibu for drunk driving. She ended up with a fine, two years of probation, and a mandated drunk driving class.

According to People's report, in 2005, Delaney lost custody of her then 15-year-old son Jack. He testified in court, saying that her drunk driving numerous times made him feel unsafe. He also said she arrived at his friend's house to pick him up while she was drunk.

Ad

"I attempted to keep her from driving her car, but she was very demanding. My mother demanded that my friend go with us. He refused to drive with her because she was drunk. Unfortunately this is not the only incident in which I have seen my mother drunk. I do not want to be with her until she has completed rehab and is sober," he said.

Ad

For the unversed, Kim Delaney has appeared in shows like The O.C., Army Wives, All My Children, and Chicago Fire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback