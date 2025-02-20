"He didn't care about my feelings" - NFL fan files for divorce after husband boos Taylor Swift during Super Bowl LIX

A fan filed for divorce after her husband booed Taylor Swift during Super Bowl 59. In this year’s NFL championship, the Kansas City Chiefs lost against the Philadelphia Eagles. During the game, several fans booed Swift, who was in the stadium cheering for her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Just weeks after Super Bowl 59, an Instagram user named Louisa Melcher explained that during the Super Bowl when Swift appeared on the jumbotron, her husband and his friends started booing the pop singer.

She acknowledged that her decision to divorce her husband was not solely because he booed at Taylor Swift, but because she believed he didn’t respect her feelings. Speaking about her decision, she said:

"I'm not just doing this because of the act of booing; I'm doing this because of everything it represents in our relationship. I have loved Taylor Allison Swift since I was 12 years old. My husband even likes her too—he's put on her music when we're cooking together. He has a favorite song—'Girl at Home'—but when we were at the Super Bowl, it was me and five of his buddies."

"When they put Taylor up on the Jumbotron, all of his buddies started booing, and my husband joined in. That just tells me everything I need to know about that man because he didn't care that it would hurt my feelings," she added.

Taylor Swift appeared saddened after receiving an unexpected reaction from the crowd. The singer seemed confused by the fans’ response and asked:

"What's going on?"

The Chiefs were in contention to make history by becoming the first team in NFL history to achieve a three-peat. However, it was not their day, and they lost the game.

Lana Del Rey defends Taylor Swift amidst Super Bowl booing

American singer Lana Del Rey came forward to defend Taylor Swift after she was booed during the Super Bowl championship. On February 10, Del Rey shared a story on her Instagram account, expressing support for Swift. She posted a strong message defending her friend.

"America is doomed," Del Rey wrote in her Instagram story.

While Swift received support from her friend, US President Donald Trump had a different reaction. Following the Super Bowl, he shared a post on his Truth Social account mocking Swift for being booed at the championship.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump wrote.

Despite the booing, Swift seemingly laughed off the reaction and continued to focus on enjoying the game.

