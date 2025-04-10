Marieangela King files for divorce from Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman after 11 years of marriage - Everything to know

Singer Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, has recently filed for divorce from his wife, Marieangela King, after 11 years of marriage. According to People magazine, King filed for the same on April 8, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2013, officially separated on March 31, 2025, as per the same report. The pair have no children, meaning there are no custody issues involved. However, King is reportedly seeking to retain their 2017 Toyota Prius and is asking for $6,000 per month in spousal support, as per the New York Post.

Talking about the separation, King told People magazine:

"We had a beautiful 13-year journey, filled with memories I’ll always cherish. I know we’ll remain friends, and Elijah will always hold a special place in my heart. As we turn the page to this next chapter, we kindly ask for privacy and truly appreciate your understanding."

Elijah Blue and Marieangela King dealt with their differences amidst Cher's filing for the conservatorship

Cher's filed for her son's conservatorship in 2023 (Image via Getty)

This wasn't the first time one of the partners had filed for divorce. In 2021, Elijah Blue sought to divorce Marieangela. However, in January 2024, his divorce petition was denied due to a conservatorship dispute with Cher.

King stated in a separate filing in October 2023 that she had not seen Elijah Blue for several months. According to People magazine, the filing claimed that Cher was reportedly "interfering" with her son's "health management, as well as his location and accessibility" at the time.

In her declaration, King also stated that Allman had "disappeared" and that she had "not seen him in person since the end of April," that year.

At the time, King requested that he pay her legal bills and ongoing spousal support in addition to the $40,000 she claimed he still owed her. This occurred after Cher's 2023 conservatorship filing over Elijah Blue, which led to a legal battle between King and the singer.

In her petition, Cher accused King of failing to assist her son's efforts at recovery. She claimed that her son was "substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

However, according to a US Magazine report dated April 10, 2025, Elijah later resisted Cher's request for a temporary conservatorship. He further stated:

"I have struggled with addiction, but I am not mentally ill.”

In September 2024, Rolling Stone reported that Cher had agreed to a private deal with Elijah Blue, leading her to give up on a court-ordered conservatorship. Meanwhile, King accused Cher of hiring four men to kidnap Elijah Blue and force him into a rehab center. This accusation prompted Cher to file a lawsuit.

Refuting any claims of kidnapping, the singer told the New York Post at the time:

"I didn't do it, and if I did it, I wouldn't say I did it.”

Then, on January 2, 2024, Allman later asked for the divorce filing to be dismissed. The judge granted his request the following month. Allman stated that he and King were "reconciling and cohabitating" in the document that People Magazine was able to receive on January 24, 2024.

He then mentioned that Cher "refused" to pay his family law attorney and "objects to my reconciliation with Marieangela." Months later, in September 2024, Cher dismissed the conservatorship case.

Meanwhile, Elijah Blue hasn't publicly commented on the recent divorce filing by Marieangela King.

