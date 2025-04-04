"She definitely got that 20k or more" - Netizens react as viral sensation Onijah Robinson spotted in NY, says she had a situation in Dubai

Known as the "American woman in Pakistan," Onijah Robinson, a 33-year-old TikTok star, recently made an appearance in NY on April 3. She further informed the news reporters, who were occupied taking her photos, that she had a situation in Dubai.

She hasn't spoken out about the entire situation, but according to a report from The Shade Room that same day, she was supposedly stranded in Dubai. As per the same source's February 24 report, TikToker Yasmin Abdullahi joined TSR Live on February 20 to inform Onijah Robinson's fans of her whereabouts. She added that Robinson was in Dubai the last time she saw her.

Meanwhile, the video of Robinson in NY recently went viral. Once that happened, people took to the comment section of The Shade Room’s April 3 report and reacted to the whole thing. They were mostly happy. On the other hand, others joked about it, as one said that she definitely got the 20K she wanted.

Netizens reacted as Robinson was spotted in NY (Image via Instagram / @the_bibliophilic_soul)

For context, in October 2024, Robinson went to Karachi to meet and reportedly marry Nidal Ahmed Memon, who was 19 at the time. However, when he abandoned her, she refused to go back to the USA and instead requested $20,000 from the government to rebuild Pakistan.

Meanwhile, others also reacted in a similar way, as one said that it looks like she got the money, while another said that she definitely got the money.

Netizens reacted as Robinson was spotted in NY (Image via Instagram / @kendra_thenurse / @jazyredd / @mylife_designed)

However, others seemed happy for her, as one said that she looked good, while another welcomed her home.

Netizens reacted as Robinson was spotted in NY (Image via Instagram / @_jaibella / @junesimpson7995 / @newme1974)

Onijah Robinson has been spotted in the USA after almost 5 months

As per The Shade Room, Abdullahi was using TikTok to monitor Onijah Robinson's whereabouts. She informed the outlet that Onijah Robinson was last spotted on social media when being taken off a plane from Dubai to the United States on February 16.

The source was also informed by Abdullahi that Robinson's son was recently told that his mother was being held by Dubai authorities due to some visa-related concerns. As far as she knew, Onijah Robinson wasn't in custody.

Abdullahi said:

“No, I don’t think she’s in danger. Right now seems like she’s with the right people. Authorities are looking after her, so I don’t believe she’s in danger, and she’s definitely not in jail…But the news we have now is that she is safe, and she’s definitely not in jail and not in danger.”

The Dubai issue came after Robinson’s Pakistan chapter. After she reached Pakistan in October 2024, Nidal reportedly declined to marry her because his family disapproved of the relationship. She allegedly refused to leave Pakistan shortly after this.

Following this, Onijah Robinson reportedly pitched a camp in front of Nidal's house. Her tourist visa eventually expired. She quickly rose to fame on social media, with many TikTok accounts featuring footage from her press conferences where she discussed "reconstructing" the South Asian nation and her marriage plans.

As soon as the news went viral, she was granted a free return trip to the United States by Pakistani authorities and a local non-governmental organisation. However, Robinson turned down the invitation. Instead, she asked the government for 100,000 Pakistani Rupees and spoke about rebuilding Pakistan.

In the footage from her press tours and interviews that have now gone viral on TikTok, she further discussed her wishes. As reported by NY Post on February 5, Onijah Robinson said in one clip:

“My plan is to rebuild this entire country. I’m asking for 100K or more. I need 20K by this week, in my pockets, in cash. That’s a demand to the government… What’s my plan? To bring this down and build a home.”

Nevertheless, after the Dubai incident, Onijah Robinson seemingly dropped off the face of the Earth, until recently when she was spotted in New York.

