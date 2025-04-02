"The queen of generosity strikes again!" — Internet reacts as Ellen Pompeo says Taylor Swift made a huge donation to a children’s charity

Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo recently made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. In the interview, Ellen spoke about popstar Taylor Swift and narrated an incident that reportedly happened when the two met years back.

According to Ellen, Taylor wrote a hefty check as a donation to a children's hospital. The 55-year-old actress first revealed that she did not know the popstar personally until 2015, when Taylor Swift invited her to the music video sets for the 2015 track Bad Blood. Ellen additionally stated,

"So I asked Taylor, 'Could you write me a big old check for Children's?' and she knew me all but 20 minutes and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye."

For context, Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, were then volunteering for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The hospital reportedly had a program that made music for babies in the NICU and needed money to run it. This information provided by Ellen amassed attention from netizens. A user (@Clips_ETH) tweeted:

"Thats nuts, no lie. Taylor Swift: the queen of generosity strikes again!"

More fans shared:

"This is the generosity they talk about in the bible," a user wrote on X.

"Taylor is one of the good ones," added a tweet.

A lot of other tweets were found in which users appreciated Taylor's gesture.

"She's a real life angel," a user commented.

"Our generous queen. I don’t know how anyone can hate her 🥹," read a tweet.

"She didn't even blink—just pure generosity," mentioned a netizen.

Ellen Pompeo and Taylor Swift had previously appreciated each other on separate occasions

In 2016, Ellen Pompeo appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she revealed that Taylor Swift's team called the actress' team to see if she could be a part of the music video of Bad Blood. Then, in May 2022, she revealed that it would be great if Grey's Anatomy could get the pop singer a cameo appearance.

She then told Extra:

"I think she's pretty busy, but that would be fun. I would love it."

While Taylor never appeared in the medical drama, her 2008 song White Horse was featured in one of the episodes on Season 5.

In April 2024, in an exclusive piece by People, Ellen revealed that Taylor greatly influenced the success of her popular series Grey's Anatomy. In the interview, Ellen Pompeo spoke about the reasons she believed were responsible for the show's success. She said:

"Shonda Rhimes is a great writer. Second, Taylor Swift named her cat after Meredith Grey! Just kidding. It is because of our awesome fans."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an older interview that was circulated on social media, Taylor Swift was seen stating that she loved the medical drama in which Ellen played the character Meredith Grey. In the viral clip, the pop singer additionally said:

"I love Grey’s Anatomy because I think it’s the best example of dry, sarcastic humor I’ve ever seen mixed with drama, because in life there’s humor and there’s drama."

According to Taylor, the show had a great balance of real emotions and dry humor. In separate news about Ellen Pompeo, she is currently in the headlines for her show Good American Family, which also stars Imogen Faith Reid and Mark Duplass.

