Good American Family episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Episode 5 of Good American Family is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on April 9, 2025. The series dramatizes the adoption case of Ukrainian-born Natalia Grace. It takes a multi-perspective approach in retelling a true crime story that attracted national attention in the 2010s.

Ad

Good American Family centres around Kristine and Michael Barnett, a Midwestern couple who adopted Natalia, a child with dwarfism. They later claimed she was not actually a child but an adult posing as one. As per the PEOPLE report dated January 2025, Natalia denied the allegations. She claimed that she was instructed to lie about her age and accused her adoptive parents of abuse.

This Hulu limited series follows a weekly release schedule and features Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass in lead roles. Episode 5, titled Too Hurty Without It, will see Natalia navigating her new environment and how society perceives her.

Ad

Trending

The series is also available internationally on Disney+ with the Hulu add-on, depending on regional availability. New episodes drop every Wednesday at 12:00 am PT.

When will Good American Family episode 5 be released?

Ad

Episode 5 of Good American Family, titled Too Hurty Without It, is set to release on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, exclusively on Hulu. The series follows a weekly rollout, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday at 12:00 am PT.

Here’s a table showing the release date and time of Good American Family Episode 5:

Region Time Zone Release Time Release Date United States (West Coast) Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 am April 9, 2025 United States (East Coast) Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 am April 9, 2025 United Kingdom British Summer Time (BST) 8:00 am April 9, 2025 India India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 pm April 9, 2025 Australia (Sydney) Australian Eastern Time (AET) 5:00 pm April 9, 2025 Japan Japan Standard Time (JST) 4:00 pm April 9, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Good American Family episode 5?

Good American Family episode 5, titled Too Hurty Without It, will be available for streaming on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. In the United States, Hulu is the exclusive platform where the show is released weekly.

Hulu offers a subscription plan with ads for $9.99 per month and an ad-free option for $17.99 per month. Bundled options with Disney+ and ESPN+ are also available, starting at $10.99 per month.

Ad

Internationally, Good American Family is accessible via Disney+ in most regions. In the United Kingdom, viewers can stream the series on Disney+ for £8.99 monthly. In Canada, the standard plan starts at CA$8.99, while the premium tier costs CA$15.99 per month.

In Australia, the series is available on Disney+ with a monthly cost of AU$15.99 as of March 2025. Indian audiences can watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar, though pricing and plan details may vary.

Ad

A brief recap of Good American Family episode 4

Ad

In Good American Family Episode 4, Right There in Black and White, the situation between Kristine and Michael Barnett begins to unravel as their conflict with Natalia Grace reaches a breaking point.

Kristine, now working on a book about raising her son Jacob, grows increasingly paranoid about Natalia sabotaging her ghostwriting meeting. To prevent this, she instructs Michael to take Natalia out. But their plans are interrupted when Child Protective Services arrives following an abuse complaint.

Ad

While Kristine conceals this visit from her ghostwriter, Michael supports Natalia through a surgery. However, an incident where Natalia throws toys into traffic, nearly endangering Kristine’s sons, intensifies Kristine’s fears.

Kristine moves out with the boys, leaving Michael with Natalia. After Natalia prank-calls the police and openly admits she doesn’t want the family reunited, saying she wants them to die, Michael changes his stance.

The couple later attempts to admit Natalia to a psychiatric facility but ultimately locks her in the garage overnight, leading to a police visit. Encouraged by the responding officer, they obtained legal and medical documentation to reclassify Natalia as an adult and place her in an apartment alone.

Ad

What to expect in Good American Family episode 5?

Ad

The official logline for the episode on IMDb reads:

"Left to her own devices, Natalia faces her new circumstances and how the world sees her."

According to the official synopsis, the story will focus on Natalia Grace, who is “left to her own devices,” as she confronts how the world perceives her. This marks a significant shift in narrative, centring the episode on Natalia’s perspective for the first time since her separation from the Barnetts.

Ad

As per CNET's March 2025 coverage, viewers can anticipate a deeper exploration of how Natalia processes abandonment, public scrutiny, and the role of identity in her unravelling story.

Imogen Faith Reid, who portrays Natalia, previously told CNET in a March 2025 interview:

“You’ve got to watch the whole thing to really cast your judgment.”

Episode 5 poised to offer Natalia’s version of events, continues its layered storytelling, encouraging audiences to reassess previous assumptions through the lens of its most scrutinized character.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback