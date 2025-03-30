Good American Family: Where are Wesley and Ethan Barnett now?

Wesley and Ethan Barnett are the adoptive brothers of Natalia Grace, the central figure in Hulu’s Good American Family. Based on a true crime story, the series follows the Barnetts' adoption of 9-year-old Natalia, who has dwarfism, and their later claims that she is an adult. It premiered on March 19, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+.

As per moviedelic.com, Wesley and Ethan Barnett moved to Florida with their mother, Kristine Barnett, after their parents' divorce. According to the media outlet, Wesley has built a career as a sales and marketing employee in the automotive industry. Ethan works in the field of culinary arts and has completed the relevant training required for the same.

The mini-TV series focuses on Natalia and the whole ordeal with her adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett. They believed she showed signs of being an adult and lied about her age. Natalia was eventually adopted by the neighbors after they abandoned her in Indiana. Years later, a conclusive DNA test disputed the claim made by the Barnetts, confirming she was 9 years old when accused.

Wesley and Ethan Barnett's turbulent life journey

Moviedelic.com has shed more details about the brothers. Wesley and Ethan Barnett have kept a private life since the Natalia Grace case. Now adults, Wesley works in sales and marketing, while Ethan is a chef. Their childhood was turbulent, marked by their parents' divorce, frequent moves due to their eldest brother’s education, and the controversy surrounding Natalia’s adoption.

Wesley and Ethan Barnett supposedly had a normal relationship with Natalia, but the accusations from their parents made it difficult for them to maintain it. Now grown adults, they seem to be residing in Bradenton, Florida, close to their mother. Their father and his second wife continue to make efforts to reconnect with them, but they are reluctant to the idea.

Wesley Barnett is passionate about cars

The Barnett Family Photo. (Image via aol.com)

Wesley and Ethan Barnett preferred being out of the spotlight. Wesley, just like his other siblings, was homeschooled. He had a difficult childhood due to his medical problems and the controversy between his parents and Natalia. As his health got better with medication and rehabilitation, he developed a passion for cars.

Wesley went to a car auction once in Indiana out of love for automobiles. After growing up, he also treated himself to a luxury sports car in 2022.

Ethan Barnett's love for cooking

Ethan, from a very young age, displayed his love for cooking by preparing simple meals at home. He too, along with his brother, went through a turbulent time after the whole incident surrounding Natalia.

Ethan has often been described as a peaceful and happy child by his parents. He has always been quick to adapt to his surroundings, as he moved around for a while for his brother. Both brothers supposedly had decent experiences with Natalia, unlike the ones described by their mother.

After growing up, Ethan took his passion for cooking by finishing his education in the field of culinary arts. After completing all the necessary training, Ethan picked up a job as a chef at Apollonia Bar and Grill.

Where to watch Good American Family

The Hulu true-crime limited series Good American Family premiered on March 19, 2025, with two episodes being released on the same day. Viewers in the United States of America can subscribe to Hulu, while the Indian audience can subscribe to JioHotstar to watch the show.

So far three episodes of the series have been released, with new episodes expected to drop every Wednesday. The series will continue to explore the story of Natalia Grace and the accusations by her adoptive parents regarding her age. The future episodes are expected to brief the audience more about her brothers, Wesley and Ethan Barnett.

