"Turned this amusement park ride into a cringe fest" — Internet reacts to video of Blue Origin crew member Amanda Nguyen crying before the trip

Civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen was one of the six women from the all-women crew that went on a space trip in a Blue Origin rocket on April 14. The entire crew seemed quite overwhelmed and excited about the space trip. Meanwhile, a video of Amanda crying before the mission went viral on the internet.

Amanda had posted the viral video on Instagram on April 12, 2025, where she was recording herself capturing an overwhelming moment. She was seen wearing the blue astronaut suit and saying "You did it!". The caption of the post read:

"First time seeing myself in my astronaut flight suit. The person in the mirror matched my dreams. Dreams can come true. Launching in 2 days."

Further in the video, she credited her family and also mentioned her journey of being a r*pe survivor. Meanwhile, netizens noticed the video and reacted to the same. One user (@badboujeebabee) tweeted:

"They turned this amusement park ride into a cringe fest. Well done ladies."

Another use wrote on X:

"Bruh, it just looks like a basic scuba suit...."

"Let’s get one thing straight! They are NOT astronauts rather space tourists," added a tweet.

"They literally could have worn a regular flight suit," read another one.

A lot of other netizens criticized the space mission and commented the same under Amanda Nguyen's video. One user commented:

"Was it low Earth orbit or just a high altitude flight?"

"The entire trip was less than 11 minutes and they barely touched suborbital space," exclaimed another one.

"She is not 'crew' she was a passenger," wrote a netizen.

Exploring more about Amanda Nguyen

Born in October 1991 in California, Amanda Nguyen is a bioastronautics researcher as well as a civil rights activist. According to The Express Tribune, Amanda has become the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman to travel to space.

Apart from the aforementioned tags, Amanda is also the TIME Magazine's 2022 Woman of the Year and a r*pe survivor. She was further nominated for the Nobel Peace prize back in 2019. Amanda was previously associated with NASA through interships in 2011 and 2013. Amanda told UN Women:

"I became an activist because I needed civil rights and no-one was going to write them for me."

Amanda Nguyen attended the Harvard University and graduated with her Bachelor of Arts degree in 2013. Talking about her space travel with Blue Origin, Amanda told The Guardian last month:

"Historically, Nasa barred women from becoming astronauts and one of the reasons they cited the most was menstruation. That's why I’m doing it."

The outlet read that one of her experiments in space would be surrounding fluid absorption in different moments of gravity. In the latest Blue Origin space trip, the other women in the crew included Gayle King, singer Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

As for the recent Blue Origin space travel, some have even been questioning the authenticity of the same. Several netizens claimed that the space trip was nothing but a hoax. Meanwhile, the aerospace company is yet to come up with a response addressing the speculations.

