Was Sheryl Crow supposed to be on the first season of The Voice? Singer opens up about previously turning down an offer to be a coach on the show 

Sheryl Crow has revealed that she was asked to be a coach on the very first season of The Voice back in 2011, but she turned it down. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the nine-time Grammy-winning singer said that she passed on the opportunity because her children were very young at the time.

She did not want to move to Los Angeles for the show and said her main focus was on being a mom and keeping a stable life for her family. Crow's son Levi was only two years old when the studios made their offer to her.

"I had a newborn and did not want to move back to L.A.. Actually, that's not true. He [son Levi] was about 2 years old and I didn't want to move back to L.A. and so I didn't do it. And I have not really entertained it since then because we have a busy life here and normalcy is really lovely," she said.

The Voice has now brought Crow into a new role, as she joined the show in the latest season as a mega mentor. The NBC show declared on Monday, April 14, 2025, that Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes would serve as mega mentors during season 27.

Discussing her experience, the If It Makes You Happy singer further said:

"I loved mentoring. It was a blast, and I absolutely adore [The Voice coach] Kelsea Ballerini."

Sheryl Crow on raising sons Wyatt and Levi

Singer Sheryl Crow has two sons named Wyatt and Levi, who are currently 18 and 14 years old, respectively. The boys appeared publicly in November 2023 to mark Crow's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The family gathered for a photograph before the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Crow has supported her sons to follow their musical interests, yet she remains dedicated to giving them space to discover their natural talents independently.

"I don't know that either one of them really wants to do that, but they're both musical, and I'm one of those obnoxious parents who's like, 'You have to take piano. Do not argue with me about it,'" Crow said at the time.

The Everyday Is a Winding Road singer added:

"My 15-year-old, he's got a great ear and can play really well. I think he will always tinker, but he wants to be a marine biologist, so I don't know how to compete with that — I don't even know what they do. So I'm happy for him to go save the reefs. That's what he wants to do."

As Crow continues to share her talents with the world, both on stage and in shows like The Voice, her role as a mother remains at the heart of her choices. Sheryl Crow has resumed her role as a mentor on The Voice while serving as a "mega mentor" in season 27, which demonstrates both her lasting impact in music and her dedication to sharing expertise that mirrors her current life objectives.

