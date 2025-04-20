“He is irrelevant” — Netizens react to Miley Cyrus' brother Trace Cyrus claiming Katy Perry copied the former Disney star throughout her career 

Trace Cyrus, Miley and Noah Cyrus's brother, took to Instagram on April 19, 2025, to accuse pop star Katy Perry of copying Miley Cyrus throughout her career. In the video shared on the platform, Trace implied that many of Katy Perry's artistic and career choices were influenced by Miley Cyrus's career.

"She (Miley) cut her hair off, and it broke the internet, and everybody freaked out. She bleached it blonde. We should do that with you, Katy. Katy's like yeah yeah," he said.

The video, later reshared on X by Pop Core (@TheePopCore), sparked widespread reactions. Many users disagreed with Trace's allegations and questioned both his credibility and motives. One netizen on X commented:

"The fact that katy herself has said that her pixie cut was inspired from miley’s iconic pixie cut and that 23 was tge inspiration behind her dark horse collab with juicy j . This washed fad has to somehow always mention miley and drag someone for clout bc he is irrelevant"

Some replied to the tweet saying that Trace's allegations might work against his sister and that Perry and Cyrus have friendly relations.

if he actually thought about what works well for his sister and not against her, he wouldn't have said this," one user commented

"He’s so weird.. Miley and Kate were literally friends back in the day and Miley even recorded 2 of Katy’s scraps for her album lmfao," a user posted

"He’s not aware that Katy and Miley are friends ?" another user replied.

Meanwhile, some netizens agreed with Trace Cyrus's allegations against Katy Perry, saying that Katy's career has not been doing very well in some time.

"I mean he didn't lie. Katy is simply unauthentic and her aging fan base can no longer relate to her and Katy is artistically stuck in 2010," one user replied.

"Yeah it’s obvious she’s got no more original ideas. She’s a Fiona Apple at heart and she saw people like Gaga making bank so she decided to go the dance pop route. One of the boys feels like it was authentic but everything after that has been so empty. She literally feels like someone the industry doesn’t know what to do with but really wants us to spend money on her," another X user commented.

The controversy comes at a time when both pop stars are making headlines, with Katy going on a space trip and announcing new tour dates and Miley dropping new music.

Relation between Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus explored

Despite the recent allegations made by Trace Cyrus, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus have reportedly shared friendly relations over the years. This dates back to the late 2000s, when they were both rising pop stars with distinct styles.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Dolly Parton - Inside - Source: Getty

As reported by Vanity Fair on May 17, 2017, Miley Cyrus revealed that she was actually the inspiration behind Perry's 2008 hit I Kissed a Girl. Cyrus recalled that while she was filming the Hannah Montana movie, she heard Katy Perry on the radio talking about the song and mentioning that Cyrus was the muse. Later, Perry invited her to attend the MTV Video Music Awards with her.

“When [Perry] came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, ‘Who did you write that about?’ She said me! I screamed and started freaking out, and then she asked me to go to the VMAs with her. That’s when I started doing my whole VMA controversy. I was like, ‘I’ll go with Katy Perry!’ So that’s how we met and we just stayed friends.”

In October 2017, Miley Cyrus also posted a picture on X with her sister Noah Cyrus and Katy. She captioned the post

"Sisters . All 3 of us . 💕💋💕💋💕"

Katy Perry's Lifetime Tour is set to kick off its US leg on May 7, 2025, and will wrap up on July 21, 2025, in Seattle. The tour is reportedly a tribute to Perry's iconic career, with I Kissed a Girl confirmed to be part of the setlist.

