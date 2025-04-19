"I know barbara howard is confused as hell rn" - Internet floods with memes as singer Michelle Williams and actress Michelle Williams finally meet

Former Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams and actress Michelle Williams finally met after years of people confusing one person for the other. On Thursday, April 17, 2025, the songstress took to her Instagram to share an update about her recent Broadway musical, Death Becomes Her.

The video started with the singer in her dressing room talking about the "amazing" show they had. Eventually, the camera panned to reveal the actress she shares her name with.

As the meeting went viral, internet users were quick to react. Referencing a skit from ABC's Abbott Elementary that involved the character Barbara Howard (played by Sheryl Lee Ralph) thinking that the two Williams were the same person, one commented:

"I know barbara howard is confused as hell rn."

Netizens continued to share hilarious reactions to the meeting of the two stars.

"This is going to create a paradox that will destroy the universe," one joked.

"What if keeping them apart was the key to preventing the world from finally ending," another added.

"The multiverse has collided," a user quipped.

Others commented on the interaction, with one wondering how they hadn't met before.

"This is the cutest!!!," one commented.

"Really? I imagined they would have met a long time ago. Considering they both have identical names in showbiz," another noted.

"Them fan girling over each other is so cute," a person wrote.

Last month a fan mistakenly sent Michelle Williams photos of the actress to autograph

In the video, Michelle Williams, the actress, jokingly asked whom she should sign the pictures that the fans had sent, for. The Journey to Freedom singer replied saying:

"Would you make them out to meee?”

The aforementioned photos, featuring the five-time Oscar-nominated actress, were the same ones a fan mistakenly sent Williams, the singer, a month ago. In March, in another dressing room update, the former Destiny's Child member read a letter from a man, Philip, who explained he was an "avid fan" of her "performances in both film and theater."

The fan then went on to list some Michelle Williams' films that he loved: Blue Valentine, Manchester by the Sea, and The Greatest Showman. He continued to request:

"I am writing to kindly ask if you would consider signing the enclosed photos I have of you. Having your autograph would mean so much for me and my daughter, as we admire your artistry."

The singer then proceeded to show the mailed pictures, which featured actress Michelle Williams. The singer laughed out the mistake.

The musician has been starring in Death Becomes Her since it opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City last November. At the time, her Destiny's Child co-stars Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland were in attendance to cheer on their former bandmate.

In addition to Michelle Williams, others stars in the musical are Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Christopher Sieber. The production was adapted from the 1992 film of the same name.

Death Becomes Her is currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater.

