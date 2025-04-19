When did Hailey Bieber launch her skincare brand? Rhode Skin reported to be the top-performing wellness brand during Week 1 of Coachella 2025

The skincare brand, Rhode, by Hailey Bieber, has been recognized as the top-performing wellness brand during the first week of Coachella 2025, as per Business of Fashion. This event has highlighted the brand's growing influence in the beauty and wellness industry.

Hailey's beauty brand was launched on June 15, 2022. The first three products included the Peptide Glazing Fluid, together with the Barrier Restore Cream, and then the Peptide Lip Treatment in the debut product lineup.

This year at Coachella, Hailey Bieber drove visibility for her beauty brand through the exclusive performances and massive audience members gathered during evening shows.

This year at Coachella, Hailey Bieber teamed up with Kendall Jenner to create an exciting event for their brands. Hailey Bieber promoted her Rhode PBJ Peptide Lip Tint, and Kendall Jenner introduced the party atmosphere through her 818 Tequila brand.

They arranged a photo booth setup that combined entertainment value with visual appeal in the desert landscape.

At the photo booth, visitors gained access to a vending machine where they could pick between three Rhode lip tints (PBJ, Toast, and Salted Caramel) and a small bottle of 818 Tequila. The event merged beauty and entertainment just right to become an instant hit among all who attended.

Brand story of Rhode by Hailey Bieber

The brand supports female empowerment programs through its Rhode Futures Foundation.(Image via rhodeskin.com)

Rhode skin curates essential skincare products that are said to cater to all skin types and work to restore the skin barrier over time. The company produces vegan and cruelty-free products based on guidelines from dermatologists and chemists.

The brand establishes popularity through its minimalistic design philosophy and its combination of effective product formulations that sell out shortly after restock.

Now recognized as the top-performing wellness brand during Coachella 2025’s first weekend, Rhode Skin claims to dedicate itself to both sustainability initiatives together with social responsibility goals.

Rhode Skin packages its products using recycled materials from previous consumer use while supporting female empowerment programs through the Rhode Futures Foundation.

Rhode's performance metrics demonstrate its rapid business expansion. The current follower count for the brand stands at 1.08 million people, while the audience base has expanded by 44% in the last six months.

Hailey Bieber drives extensive growth through personal posts on Reels, which consistently reach 5.59 million views.

Rhode uses creative marketing approaches that effectively reach their target audience. The brand connected with influencers through a campaign that sent them dissolving bath bombs containing new cleanser bottles as a unique unboxing experience.

The exceptional presence of Rhode Skin at Coachella 2025 indicates the swift ascent of the brand in both beauty and wellness markets. The energetic festival environment served as an ideal platform for Rhode to reach customers with new, memorable interactions.

