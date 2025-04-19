When did Julia Lemigova join Real Housewives of Miami? Former model shares details about her friendship breakup with co-star Adriana de Moura

Real Housewives of Miami star and former Russian model Julia Lemigova recently opened up about her friendship breakup with Adriana de Moura. On Friday, April 18, 2025, the 52-year-old star revealed the “sad and disturbing” end of her friendship to Page Six Radio.

"I don’t even know what and why. I just know some facts, and it’s very sad and disturbing. But, you know, what’s done is done,” she said.

Julia Lemigova, who is also a beauty pageant titleholder, joined the famous American reality TV show in 2021. She was brought into the series as a full-time cast member for its fourth season after Peacock rebooted it after an eight-year hiatus, by Adriana de Moura, who was also a full-time cast member in the series.

Julia Lemigova talks about her friendship breakup with Adriana de Moura

Lemigova revealed to the outlet that this decision happened after her co-star, de Moura, came "directly at" her.

“For years, people have been telling me not to trust certain people, and I think I wanted to fight that, to fight what they were telling me.”

Lemigova revealed to the outlet that this decision happened after her co-star, de Moura, came “directly at” her. Although she is yet to discover why her ex-longtime friend acted on camera that way while they were shooting the upcoming season, she addressed that their relationship might be ending for good.

“But now I’m finally opening my eyes and seeing maybe they were right all along.”

The Russia-based star, who made history as the first out lesbian to be cast on the franchise, noted:

“Adriana is a very mysterious person. You never really know with her. You will see it.”

Lemigova also revealed to the outlet that she is keen on knowing what her co-star Adriana de Moura, who has been playing the “friend of” role, said about their rift in the forthcoming season of the revived series.

“The incredible part is, as you’re watching the show, you will be discovering things about our relationship at the same time as I am discovering them myself."

Meanwhile, Julia Lemigova confessed that she doesn’t know what caused their friendship to fall, but added that it is very “sad and disturbing.” She also revealed that she is doubtful that there would be any friendship reconciliation between them in the future.

“And life is going on. You just have to learn from things and just keep going. So I don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring — but for now, all I can say is, no, Adriana will not be coming to see me in ‘Carmen.’”

Lemigova referred to her performance at Florida Grand Opera’s 'Carmen' on April 24 and 26.

Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 premiere

The seventh season of The Real Housewives of Miami is set to premiere in 2025, more than a year after the show last aired on Bravo. Besides Julia Lemigova and Adriana de Moura, the returning cast include Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Stephanie Shojaee, Kiki Barth, and Marysol Patton.

