When did Seann William Scott and Olivia Korenberg split? American Pie alum accused of trying to evict ex-wife and daughter from $3M Malibu home

Olivia Korenberg, the ex-wife of American Pie alum Seann William Scott, accused the actor of allegedly attempting to evict her from his $3 million home. On April 11, Olivia requested attorney fees from Seann and filed a complaint to amend their existing child custody and support agreement.

According to In Touch’s April 18 report, Olivia and Seann William Scott currently share legal and physical custody of their child. The alleged eviction notice came roughly a year after the couple's separation. According to the Blast's story from April 18, after getting married in 2019, Seann and Olivia split up in October 2023.

After four years of marriage, Scott and Olivia Korenberg filed for divorce in February 2024. The actor accused the court of enforcing their prenuptial agreement, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Olivia Korenberg filed formal complaint against Seann William Scott in court

According to the court documents obtained by People Magazine, on May 9, 2024, the American Pie actor initially filed for divorce in February 2024. Scott and Korenberg finalized their divorce on Monday, May 6. The documents indicate that the couple's divorce was uncontested.

Seann William Scott stated in February that "irreconcilable differences" were the cause of their separation. People Magazine further reported on their February divorce that the ex-couple has a daughter named Frankie Rose, who was born in June 2020.

Now, the actor's ex-wife has accused him of attempting to drastically alter their living situation, including joint custody of their child. In the court documents, she also asked for permission to move more than 20 miles away from Seann.

Olivia further clarified on Seann's assets and other financial resources that include:

“ His debt-free Malibu home worth over $10 million, and an empty debt-free home in Venice worth over $4 million."

According to Olivia, Seann William Scott bought a new Malibu home in 2024 for $3.5 million, which she believed she and their daughter would occupy until the girl turned 18. She claimed that Seann informed her that she could only remain there for a year.

Although Korenberg initially consented to live with Scott, she said it has put a strain on her finances. She claimed that, since they lived close to each other, they decided on a 50/50 custody arrangement.

According to Yahoo.com, in November 2024, the actor's ex-girlfriend revealed that she planned to introduce her new boyfriend, but Scott declined to see him.

Oivia said that 25 days later, she received an email from Seann William Scott informing her that he was going to sell the house she was living in. He stated that she and their daughter had to leave by May 3. She claimed that the "eviction" caught her by "surprise." Olivia added:

“[Our daughter] and I will have nowhere to live. I cannot afford housing in Malibu. Further, it is not secure to continue living in Malibu, as we have evacuated numerous times due to wildfires.”

She claimed that although she is trying to find a new home, she is having trouble since she "does not know what child support will be." According to Olivia, she has always been the primary caregiver for their daughter. Despite not being a "day-to-day" parent, she described Seann as a "caring parent."

She added that she was worried about Seann William Scott's parenting. However, she noted that due to Scott's work, their daughter is accustomed to being away from him for extended periods of time. They have maintained their relationship through FaceTime and phone conversations.

Additionally, according to Yahoo.com, reported on April 18, 2025, she objected to Seann's friend spending time with their daughter. She alleged that the last time she saw his friend, he was highly intoxicated and spoke indecently to their daughter. He allegedly also gave her a sample of his martini without Olivia’s permission, and reportedly made the kitchen hazardous.

Meanwhile, Seann William Scott’s representatives have not commented on the accusations.

