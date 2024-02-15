How old is Olivia Korenberg? Seann William Scott age difference explored as American Pie star files for divorce

Seann William Scott and his wife Olivia Korenberg are reportedly separating after being married for around four years. The duo share a daughter named Frankie Rose, and they have an age gap of 13 years since Seann is 47 and Olivia is 34, as per Buzz Nigeria.

On February 13, 2024, Seann reportedly applied for divorce, and the legal documents revealed that they split in October last year.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, it states that the duo are allegedly separating due to irreconcilable differences, and spousal support would apparently be offered based on the conditions put forward by both sides. The American Pie star even requested joint legal and physical custody of Frankie, as per People magazine.

Olivia is an interior designer and the founder of a company called Twofold LA, which provides services for interior and event design, along with production.

Seann William Scott and Olivia Korenberg were married since 2019

According to CTV News, Seann William Scott has preferred to maintain privacy when it comes to his personal life. However, his marriage to Olivia Korenberg has always remained in the spotlight, despite him keeping his relationship history a secret over the years.

Seann hinted at his relationship with Olivia in 2019, when he appeared in an interview with US Weekly. Sources for the outlet confirmed Olivia's identity at the time, and Seann described Olivia as a "fantastic girl."

Seann William Scott never confirmed anything about his marriage to Olivia Korenberg through any medium, and the news was revealed by People magazine in 2019. There are no details available on how and where Seann and Olivia first met or when they got engaged.

However, the Final Destination star had to enter rehab in 2011, for his personal problems, as per CTV News. The news was confirmed by his representative, and Seann later addressed his relationship history, noting:

"I really have no desire to date a super hot actress because they're all nuts anyway."

He further stated that he went out with Spears but no one ever found out about it since he decided to keep his personal life private.

Seann William Scott listed his house for sale earlier this month

The actor has listed one of his houses for sale at $4.9 million at the beginning of February 2024, and it is located in Venice, California. People magazine states that the house has multiple bedrooms, along with a partial bathroom, and architect Kevin Mulcahy worked as a designer.

The house is full of tile floors, wjhile the kitchen features Caesarstone and warm wood surfaces. It has a huge dining room along with a separate room, which can work as an office or extra bedroom. There is apparently a bathroom with a spa, alongside a wet room equipped with a shower and soaking tub.

Seann has also been in the headlines since July last year, when he appeared on the Rick Eisen show, revealing more details about his salary for the first American Pie film. He said that he received $8,000 and paid around $5,000 or $6,000 for a Thunderbird. He continued:

"I don't know what happened to the other $2,000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than $8,000."

Seann William Scott will next appear in an action comedy film titled Grand Death Lotto. A release date for the upcoming project is yet to be announced.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE