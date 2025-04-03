Who is Peter Rosenberg? DJ Vlad tells new Hip-Hop media outlets to look at TV show host "for what NOT to do" 

DJ Vlad took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 2, 2025, and spoke about Peter Rosenberg, an American TV show host and DJ. Vlad began the lengthy tweet by addressing "up-and-coming HipHop media outlets" and suggesting what not to do by looking at Peter. The viral tweet, which amassed more than 305K views, read,

"For all the up-and-coming Hip-Hop media outlets, look at Peter Rosenberg for what NOT to do. Same dead-end, low-paying radio job for 20 years. Never got a promotion."

He further claimed that Peter even got demoted when Ebro Darden took over Hot97 morning show. Later in the tweet, DJ Vlad wrote that Peter earned 50K followers on YouTube, even though he had been making videos for about 18 years. DJ Vlad additionally wrote,

"Most of the videos he drops get less than 1k views. Hated on every new media person who came in the game. Formed no relationships with any of us. Will ultimately retire broke and bitter."

Along with the detailed tweet, DJ Vlad attached a screengrab of Peter's YouTube channel showing his subscriber count to only 53K.

For the unversed, DJ Peter Rosenberg is a co-host on several programs, including Ebro in the Morning. He was also a part of The Michael Kay Show until 2024, when the show ended. Rosenberg has a weekly podcast called Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg.

Everything to know about Peter Rosenberg

Born in Chevy Chase, Maryland in July 1979, Peter Rosenberg attended the Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School as a kid. His dad was a Capitol Hill staffer, while his mum was a public school teacher.

In January 2023, Peter made an appearance in a video for the official YouTube channel of B&H Pro Audio. In the interview, he answered 21 questions, one of which included the host asking him how he got so much knowledge about both music and sports.

In his reply, Peter revealed that until his early teenage years, he had been obsessed with sports. After 14, he gradually began developing an interest in music as well. In the interview, he further added that he enjoyed broadcasting, and the feeling kept him motivated to be in the field. The interviewer then asked Peter about his biggest accomplishment in his career.

Peter Rosenberg responded by stating,

"I'm very proud of my album that I put out. I'm super proud of the work I've done with podcasting. You know my co-host Cipha Sounds and I started the first hip-hop podcast."

According to a publication in the Terp magazine, Peter has interviewed several artists in the rap industry. Another big accomplishment of Rosenberg would be that he is a one-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

As for his personal life, Peter Rosenberg was married to studio host and reporter Alexa Datt until 2018. In April 2020, Peter came across his current partner, Natalie Amrossi, on a dating app. The couple got engaged in June 2022 after Peter proposed to Natalie. They eventually got married in July 2023.

As per reports by The New York Times dated July 2023, Natalie spoke about their relationship and said:

"It was just very easy for us to be honest and straightforward and open with each other. I guess it just naturally progressed."

Peter Rosenberg has not responded to DJ Vlad's current remarks as of now.

