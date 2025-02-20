Ebro Darden calls DJ Akademiks "goofy drunk" who lives off "Pills, h*es and fast food"

American radio personality Ebro Darden recently called DJ Akademiks a "goofy drunk" on X (formerly Twitter) while having a debate related to Drake. Darden has been on team Kendrick during the entire beef, while Ak has been a stern Drake supporter.

Disclaimer: This article contains explicit language. Reader discretion is advised.

Recently, DJ Akademiks shared a tweet bashing hip-hop outlets for publishing biased news regarding the Canadian rapper. In Ak's tweet dated February 19, 2025, he wrote that the outlets that bashed Drizzy actually only wanted interviews with him. The tweet read:

"These media n*ggas sound like hurt h*es.. niggas calling Drake a sickness... n*ggas acting like drake f*cked their h*e... half of these n*ggas just wanted a interview. its okay.. get the f*ck over it. play ur game that these artists dont have to give u nun and u still win."

Ebro Darden respond to DJ Akademiks (Image via X/@oldmanebro)

The tweet received traction on the social media platform, gaining more than 800K views and over 7,000 likes. The post also gained the attention of Ebro Darden, who did not leave a chance to respond to it. While the original tweet by DJ Akademiks did not particularly name anybody, Darden posted another tweet referring to it on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. It read:

"This goofy drunk and sick too. Pills, h*es and fast food. He will get it together one day, but... We have all been lost in this game at some point."

Ebro Darden has previously bashed DJ Akademiks and claimed that Drake was "using" him

This was not the first time that Ebro Darden criticized and called out DJ Akademiks. Last year, when the beef between Lamar and Drake was at its peak, Ebro discussed the feud with Funk Flex.

According to an article by HotNewHipHop dated May 2024, Flex believed Drake was at a winning point then, while Ebro still sided with Kendrick Lamar.

He then particularly named DJ Akademiks and made certain remarks about him, like claiming that Drizzy had a tendency to manipulate bloggers and was using Ak, too. Ebro said:

"Drake manipulates bloggers by double tapping and liking and leaving comments. Yo Akademiks, he don't f*ck with you like that... He's using you..."

Ebro recently made some remarks about Drake, which made the rapper hit back at him. During the episode of Ebro In The Morning on Hot 97, aired on February 11, 2025, Darden called Drizzy a "sickness in the game." He was having a discussion about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance as well as the Canadian rapper when he said:

"Drake is not that important. The reason Drake’s in this is because he is a sickness in the game."

Drizzy did not, however, let it pass. He responded to his remarks by sharing a Photoshopped picture of Darden over a bowl of ayahuasca.

Ebro Darden further reacted to it and claimed that the rapper was at a low since he responded to his remarks in the first place, something he had never done before. He further highlighted that Drizzy had never even been on his show, so his sudden reply could imply that he was in a tough phase.

On the other hand, DJ Akademiks has not yet responded to Ebro Darden's latest remarks.

