“Will be ending the misinformation tirade!”— Netizens react to TikTok testing new ‘Footnotes’ feature similar to ‘Community Notes’ on X

TikTok has begun testing a new feature called "Footnotes," which is similar to the “Community Note” feature on Elon Musk’s social platform, X. According to Reuters, the social media platform, well-known for sharing short-form videos, announced on Wednesday, April 16, that it has initiated testing of this feature in the United States.

TikTok is the latest social media platform to join the trend of launching its own version of community notes, a feature designed to enable users to contribute relevant information and combat misinformation.

This development follows Meta's trial of the “Community Notes” feature, which began in March in the US and utilizes technology developed by Musk's platform X.

After the China-based platform confirmed that it is developing “Footnotes” for its users in the US, netizens quickly reacted on X. One user (@arianaunext) wrote:

“TikTok will be ending the misinformation tirade!”

Some people on X expressed their support for the video-sharing platform as it tests this new feature.

“GOOD , too much misinformation running around these days,” an X user added.

“Footnotes? Finally, TikTok is getting a little literacy lesson,” another wrote.

While the feature will resemble "Community Notes” on X, some users have raised questions about the originality and purpose of "Footnotes."

“what's with social media apps copying each other these days? what happened to creativity and being original?” a netizen questioned.

“I barely read the captions, you think I’m reading footnotes?” another asked.

About TikTok's Footnotes

Adam Presser, TikTok's head of operations and trust and safety, stated in a blog post on Wednesday (via Reuters):

"It will add to our suite of measures that help people understand the reliability of content and access authoritative sources, including our content labels, search banners, our fact-checking program and more."

The short-video platform, which is still seeking a deal to establish its presence in America, stated that this new feature will help users add more context and relevant information about content on the platform. The company mentioned that users can apply to be "Footnotes" contributors; however, they must be 18 years or older and have an account that is at least six months old.

According to the company, Footnotes contributors must also have no recent history of community guidelines violations. This will allow contributors with differing opinions to vote on the feature's helpfulness.

TikTok's future in the US

The future of the video-sharing app in the US has been sensitive and uncertain. Although it is used by nearly half of the country’s population, it has been up in the air since the 2024 law, which requires its China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the application by January 19.

However, US President Donald Trump has extended that deadline and recently confirmed that negotiations for the potential deal are ongoing.

