"Shouldn’t he be asleep??" — Netizens react to Ashton Hall attending Miami Heat game at 9:34 pm

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall has a whopping 12.3 million followers on Instagram, with his '4 a.m.' morning routine videos being his claim to fame. Recently, the influencer was seen attending a Miami Heat game on April 7, 2025, which was posted by the basketball team's official X account.
The post showcased Ashton posing for the camera with the tweet stating:
"HEAT Game: 9:34pm".
The post amassed over 6 million views since it was first uploaded and netizens took to the social media platform to express their views on the fitness influencer attending the game.
An X user took a dig at Ashton's presence at the Miami Heat game at 9:34 P.M, given that in a video of his regime on Instagram, the fitness influencer showcased that he goes to bed by 7:34 P.M:
"Shouldn’t he be asleep??"
"I thought he goes to sleep at 7pm? 😂" an X user commented.
"Isn’t he supposed to be in bed?" another X user questioned.
"Ashton Hall left at half-time to go to bed" an internet user stated.
Additionally, some netizens commented that Ashton was getting attention while some poked fun at his lifestyle videos:
"He better be awake at 4AM dipping his face in some ‘toga water or we’re on fraud watch" an X user tweeted.
"yall made the ni**a so viral yall got NBA teams posting him 😂 yall backwards as hell man" a netizen commented.
Ashton Hall's viral morning routine garners attention from Mr Beast and Los Angeles Rams? Details explored
On February 28, 2025, fitness influencer Ashton Hall took to Instagram to post a video of his morning routine which was reshared by an X page, @tipsformenX, on March 20, 2025. The video boasts over 2 million views and was referred to jokingly by YouTuber and philanthropist Mr Beast in a tweet stating:
“Morning gang, don’t forget to dunk your face in ice water today”.
At one point in Ashton's morning regime video, the influencer jumped into a pool with the timestamp reading 7:31 a.m. However, the timestamp read 7:35 a.m. as he splashed into the pool, garnering a response from the American football team the Los Angeles Rams.
Taking a dig at the fitness influencer's video, the football team posted:
"okay but can you float in the air for 4 minutes?”
In the video showcasing his morning routine\, the fitness influencer practiced mouth-taping after waking up at 3:52 am, followed by brushing his teeth and doing push-ups from 4:00 to 4:20 am. The routine also showcased Ashton indulging in reading and journaling and then running on the treadmill, after which he went for a swim for about 15 minutes.
Ashton Hall's video featured snippets of the influencer from approximately 8:20 am to 8:35 am, after which he ate fruit and applied a banana peel on his face, washing it sometime later. At 9:06, the fitness influencer dunked his face in icy water for the second time, after which he began working. Ashon consumed his breakfast at 9:26 am and washed it down with Saratoga Spring Water, making for his viral morning routine.
In an Instagram story dated April 7, 2025, Ashton Hall addressed his presence at the Miami Heat game beyond his sleeping time, stating that the game got him out till late. However, he would still wake up at 3:50 a.m., and there'd be no change to the same.