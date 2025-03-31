"Using Jesus to promote materialism is weird" — Internet reacts to Ashton Hall saying he's not "of the world" as he celebrates 10M IG followers

Fitness coach Ashton Hall recently celebrated 10 million followers on Instagram. Hall shared a video on his social media platforms, with a video on which he could be seen showcasing a day in his life. From dipping his face in ice water to enjoying steak at a fancy restaurant, Hall did it all to celebrate the latest achievement.

Meanwhile, he also added a caption to the Instagram post which had already received more than 1 million likes as well as over 12K comments. The caption by Ashton, which also had a reference to Jesus, further read:

"At least 10 million bro 🤷🏻‍♂️. I'm not of the world. All I have is built on Jesus, so pls know I'm good family. I see you guys checking on me 🙏🏾."

As aforementioned, the post garnered massive attention on social media platforms like X and Instagram. A user (@ApolloZens) tweeted:

"Using Jesus to promote materialism is weird."

Another user wrote on X:

"What does any of this have to do with Jesus? You're literally idolizing yourself, it’s the polar opposite of Jesus."

"Bro we want to see gym videos man. Don’t get lost in the fame," added a tweet.

"What do he do for living again?" questioned a netizen.

While a few questioned or mocked him, some netizens appreciated his efforts and achievement. A user tweeted:

"It’s time to lock in. We gotta do at least 100 million 😁."

"Keep on pushing my brother in Christ! Love to see it😎," commented another one.

"Keep doing your thing, bruh!✊🏽" read one tweet.

Saratoga water's mention in Ashton Hall's viral routine videos had caused a massive spike in the company's shares

Ashton Hall had recently shared his day and night routines which went massively viral on social media. The very elaborate routines included the usage of a particular water brand named Saratoga.

According to a report by Mashable, dated March 25, the Primo Brands Corp., the owner of the Saratoga brand, experienced an increase of more than 2% in its shares. This happened after netizens saw Ashton Hall using the same several times in his videos. It has further been reported that the company's stock value increased by 11% since March 10, 2025.

It was only in 2021 that Primo Brands Corp. acquired Saratoga brand. These videos by Ashton had gained millions of views since they began going viral. The extensive videos captured the fitness coach regularly dipping his face in ice water, working out, taking phone calls, eating freshly cooked meals, gulping down his Saratoga water, and a lot more.

He had uploaded two separate videos on social media: one showing his night routine while the other described his day routine. The routines also had extensive skincare like rubbing banana peels on his face and using them as a scrub.

The routines did not just gain attention from netizens. Popular content creator MrBeast also hopped in on the trend and appeared with Ashton Hall on a video. MrBeast seemingly attempted to follow Hall's regular routine for a day.

