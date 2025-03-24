"Way more productive than other dude" — Internet reacts to FaZe Adapt mocking Ashton Hall's morning routine in parody video

On March 24, 2025, FaZe Adapt, renowned content creator and professional gamer, took to his social media account and posted a morning routine video on X, seemingly mocking the morning routine of fitness and business entrepreneur Ashton Hall.

Ad

As a result, many users on X reflected on the video clip, with many users suggesting that Adapt's morning routine is way more "productive" in comparison to the morning routine of Hall —

"Way more productive than other dude," one commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, some users on X expressed disbelief, suggesting that Adapt had released a morning routine inspired by Hall, while some noted that they wanted to know what Hall must be thinking about the parody video —

"That's some next level commitment right there! Respect to FaZe Adapt for sticking to his routine," a user on X commented.

"Did FaZe Adapt just reveal a morning routine straight out of Ashton Hall's playbook? 😭" another wrote on X.

Ad

"I wonder what Ashton Hall is thinking rn 😭," one more user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, some users on X seem dissatisfied with the parody video, suggesting that the content creators must come up with original content rather than a parody —

"So corny, why can't these people get a life? Gotta copy everything they see trending," a netizen commented.

"Can a guy come up with his own content 🤦? I swear he needs to change it up instead of all this degen clipfarming," a second commented.

Ad

"Funny how everyone's morning routine is just a series of bad decisions and caffeine. next drop should be a tutorial on how to not peak early," another user commented.

As of now, neither of the influencers has reflected on the reactions online.

FaZe Adapt seemingly takes shots at Ashton Hall's morning habits:

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Monday, March 24, 2025, the YouTuber FaZe Adapt took to his X account and shared a morning routine seemingly mocking Ashton Hall's morning routine. The two routines had many things in common. Adapt's parody video shows that he wakes up at 3:53 am, while Hall's shows that he wakes up at 3:52 am.

In the following clip, Hall can be seen in his bathroom starting the day by brushing his teeth and practicing oral hygiene. Adapt also reaches his bathroom but instead takes the hot dog and ketchup out of the drawers, highlighting the contrary routines.

Ad

Also, as Ashton Hall has used Saratoga still water throughout his video, Adapt seemingly took a shot at it by featuring a similar-looking blue bottle with no label.

Adapt reacted on Hall's morning routine video (Image via TikTok/@fazeadapttv)

Moreover, Adapt mocked the ice facial in his video. In addition, at roughly one minute into the video, Hall eats a banana and uses its peel on the face; on the other hand, FaZe Adapt ripped off the banana and ate its peel instead.

Ad

To summarize, the YouTuber replicated each step of Ashton Hall's morning routine but added a humorous twist by performing them oppositely, suggesting a mocking tone towards Hall's original video.

Additionally, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, FaZe Adapt took to his TikTok account to review Hall's morning routine video, expressing skepticism about its accuracy.

As of now, fitness and business entrepreneur Ashton Hall has not yet responded to Adapt's parody video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback