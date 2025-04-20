"We can stop the feud" — Netizens react as Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong wears a 'BRAT' hat at Coachella amid Charli XCX's "headliner" controversy

On April 19, 2025, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong made heads turn at Coachella 2025 when he walked on stage wearing Charli XCX's slime green hat reading "BRAT" for the band's set on the last night of the festival. This was seemingly a reference to Charli XCX's viral "Miss Should Be Headliner" moment.

The unexpected shoutout came after Charli's infamous sash sparked online debates about whether she deserved a headliner slot over the rock band. Pop Base (@PopBase) shared a snap of Billie Joe Armstrong sporting the slime green BRAT cap at this year's Coachella Music Festival via X on April 20, 2025.

Many users reacted to the tweet, praising the move and the show of artist solidarity. One X replied via quotes, calling for an end to the "feud."

"Now we can stop the feud between charli and green day!"

Many users praised the Green Day vocalist and guitarist for keeping up with the current music scene and supporting a fellow artist. Some also said that the fan war was silly and should be given no heed.

"Billie has literally said that he’s a fan of charli let’s put this stupid fan war to rest", one user replied.

"We love a punk king who keeps up with pop girlies", another X user said.

"Ending those jealousy rumors god bless him", an X user replied to the Pop Base tweet.

One X user replied to the original tweet from Pop Base with a clip of the Green Day set at Coachella 2025, featuring Billie Joe Armstrong wearing the slime green BRAT cap. They captioned their tweet saying they knew it was going to be a viral moment.

However, some netizens were not convinced by the move and thought that Armstrong might be petty and that the punk rock band was past their prime.

"I think he did it to be petty utut of course I could be wrong lol", a user commented.

"He should realize his time is up. greenday lucked out into a good run but they have literally zero clasics", another user said in the replies.

More about the alleged feud between Green Day and Charli XCX

The buzz about an alleged "feud" between Charli XCX and the American rock band began after Charli was spotted wearing a "Miss Should Be Headliner" sash at a Coachella afterparty on April 12, 2025, although she did not name any names. This was after her set on the Main Stage was scheduled before Green Day's headline slot on the first weekend of Coachella 2025.

The timing of the viral "Miss Should Be Headliner" photo led many fans to conclude that Charli XCX was throwing shade at the rock band, while others deemed it to be a tongue-in-cheek moment and that it was "not that serious". However, neither Charli nor Green Day has addressed the sash moment directly.

Green Day's headlining performances drew a lot of attention as the band used the platform to reference the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict by altering lyrics of the song 'Jesus of Suburbia. While the original lyrics say "running away from pain when you've been victimized", Armstrong sang a slightly modified version.

"Runnin’ away from pain like the kids from Palestine/Tales from another broken home”

The band also altered the lyrics of their iconic 2004 song American Idiot for the debut act at Coachella, changing the word "redneck" to MAGA in the lyrics.

"I'm not part of the MAGA agenda."

