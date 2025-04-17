Why is Limestone University closing? Iconic South Carolina college faces possible closure over financial concerns

South Carolina-based Limestone University is expected to move to online only classes or shut down completely after operating for almost two centuries since 1845. President of the institution, Nathan Copeland, told The Post and Courier that the decision is supposed to impact thousands of students and almost 300 employees.
According to the Daily Mail, the in-person classes and athletics are scheduled to conclude by April 29, 2025, and the board members are supposed to have a meeting to decide the fate of the institution. The university even posted a lengthy statement on their official website about the same on Wednesday, April 16.
While speaking to The Post and Courier, Vice President for Communications, Charles Wyatt, also said that Limestone University has been dealing with financial issues for a long time, which might lead to a shutdown. He mentioned that the institution could have remained operational until September, which eventually did not happen.
Considering that the institution is in the situation of getting closed, Wyatt mentioned that the authorities are working on a strategy to make the transfer of students and athletes easier to another institution.
As per the Daily Mail, the Chairman of Limestone University’s Board of Trustees, Randall Richardson, addressed the possible shutdown by saying that they aim to preserve their “mission of education and service” on the campus. Randall then addressed the institution’s financial troubles by saying:
“Without this financial lifeline, we will have no choice but to move all operations online, which means closing our physical campus.”
According to The Post and Courier, online class facilities will reportedly be provided to everyone in case the institution shuts down, and they will sponsor the K-12 charter schools.
Limestone University speaks on the shutdown: Website statement explained
The news of the possible shutdown was also shared with the university students and staff members during a meeting on April 16, 2025. Speaking to everyone, Nathan Copeland reportedly said that the campus would be sold to someone if they do not receive financial support worth $6 million, as per WCNC.
As mentioned, Limestone University shared a statement about the ongoing situation, saying that they are going through a “critical turning point.” The statement referred to the university’s ongoing financial condition and added:
“Limestone remains committed to our students and we will work directly with current students to help them identify the best path to successfully complete their educational journey. We are reaching out separately to students with information regarding options to continue their education.”
The statement mentioned that the institution has operated for almost 179 years, adding that they are still willing to launch online degree programs and that the University’s cultural impact over the years might also be affected.
The institution claimed that its financial problems have emerged due to rising costs and structural pressures on many small and private institutions. The statement also reads:
“Limestone University has long been a vital institution in South Carolina and the greater region, blending academic excellence with personal attention and a rich campus life. The institution has a $150 million annual economic impact on Cherokee County.”
The tax documents of Limestone University were also obtained by ProPublica, which disclosed that the institution was receiving donations that were less than $9 million compared to the usual amounts for the last four years.
Further updates are awaited on the institution’s upcoming meeting and the final decision to be taken regarding its closure.