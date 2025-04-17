Why is Limestone University closing? Iconic South Carolina college faces possible closure over financial concerns

South Carolina-based Limestone University is expected to move to online only classes or shut down completely after operating for almost two centuries since 1845. President of the institution, Nathan Copeland, told The Post and Courier that the decision is supposed to impact thousands of students and almost 300 employees.

Ad

According to the Daily Mail, the in-person classes and athletics are scheduled to conclude by April 29, 2025, and the board members are supposed to have a meeting to decide the fate of the institution. The university even posted a lengthy statement on their official website about the same on Wednesday, April 16.

While speaking to The Post and Courier, Vice President for Communications, Charles Wyatt, also said that Limestone University has been dealing with financial issues for a long time, which might lead to a shutdown. He mentioned that the institution could have remained operational until September, which eventually did not happen.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Considering that the institution is in the situation of getting closed, Wyatt mentioned that the authorities are working on a strategy to make the transfer of students and athletes easier to another institution.

As per the Daily Mail, the Chairman of Limestone University’s Board of Trustees, Randall Richardson, addressed the possible shutdown by saying that they aim to preserve their “mission of education and service” on the campus. Randall then addressed the institution’s financial troubles by saying:

Ad

“Without this financial lifeline, we will have no choice but to move all operations online, which means closing our physical campus.”

According to The Post and Courier, online class facilities will reportedly be provided to everyone in case the institution shuts down, and they will sponsor the K-12 charter schools.

Limestone University speaks on the shutdown: Website statement explained

The news of the possible shutdown was also shared with the university students and staff members during a meeting on April 16, 2025. Speaking to everyone, Nathan Copeland reportedly said that the campus would be sold to someone if they do not receive financial support worth $6 million, as per WCNC.

Ad

As mentioned, Limestone University shared a statement about the ongoing situation, saying that they are going through a “critical turning point.” The statement referred to the university’s ongoing financial condition and added:

“Limestone remains committed to our students and we will work directly with current students to help them identify the best path to successfully complete their educational journey. We are reaching out separately to students with information regarding options to continue their education.”

Ad

The statement mentioned that the institution has operated for almost 179 years, adding that they are still willing to launch online degree programs and that the University’s cultural impact over the years might also be affected.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The institution claimed that its financial problems have emerged due to rising costs and structural pressures on many small and private institutions. The statement also reads:

“Limestone University has long been a vital institution in South Carolina and the greater region, blending academic excellence with personal attention and a rich campus life. The institution has a $150 million annual economic impact on Cherokee County.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tax documents of Limestone University were also obtained by ProPublica, which disclosed that the institution was receiving donations that were less than $9 million compared to the usual amounts for the last four years.

Further updates are awaited on the institution’s upcoming meeting and the final decision to be taken regarding its closure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More