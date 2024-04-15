2024 WNBA Draft: Where to watch without cable TV

The 2024 WNBA draft is set to take place on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York. The draft picks will be announced by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the festivities begin with the WNBA Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

Fresh off this year's exciting NCAA Women's March Madness, a few of the tournament's best players have opted to forgo their collegiate eligibility to join the WNBA. Iowa's Caitlin Clark is highly anticipated to secure the No. 1 pick among other high-caliber players who will feature in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The draft will be aired live on ESPN and is also available without cable TV via livestream. The 2024 WNBA draft can be streamed online and viewed on any device via ESPN+, DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling by subscribing to either one for a monthly charge.

Where to watch 2024 WNBA draft for free?

DirecTV and Fubo provide free trials of their services, which can be used to watch the 2024 WNBA draft for free.

DirecTV provides a livestream of ESPN as part of its packages. It offers new subscribers a five-day free trial, which can be used to watch the draft on a phone, tablet, laptop or smart TV. After the trial, packages start at $69.99.

Fubo provides a seven-day free trial, allowing new subscribers to take advantage of the trial period to watch the 2024 WNBA draft for free. Fubo is a great option for streaming live sports online. After the trial, packages start at $79.99.

What is the order for the 2024 WNBA draft?

The WNBA draft will be held in three rounds with 12 picks in each, totaling 36 selections. The Indiana Fever has the first overall pick for the second year in a row after winning the draft lottery.

The order of this year's WNBA draft is as follows:

First-round draft order

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Spars (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Second-round draft order

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) New York Liberty (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third-round draft order

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

