2024 WNBA Mock Draft: Ranking 3 best prospects to go No. 2 after Caitlin Clark

The 2024 WNBA Draft is only a few days to go with Caitlin Clark as the consensus No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever. Clark was the best women's college player this season, leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to their second straight championship game. Some people are even claiming that she's already one of the best to ever do it at that level.

Clark's effect on the league has already been felt when it was announced that the Fever would be featured heavily on national television this season. 36 out of 40 games will be shown on channels such as ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, NBA TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The defending champions Las Vegas Aces are changing venues to accommodate more people for their matchup against Clark and the Fever. The Phoenix Mercury also used Clark to promote their first-ever game amid Diana Taurasi's comments about her.

But after the 22-year-old sharpshooter, who are the best prospects to choose from? Let's take a look.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark set to receive first congratulations on WNBA draft from $138.4 billion company's no.1 spokesperson

3 best prospects to go No. 2 after Caitlin Clark

#1 - Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink of Stanford

Cameron Brink is the consensus No. 2 pick for several news outlets due to her two-way potential. Brink was a star for Stanford and wouldn't be adjusting much to a potential move to Hollywood.

The 22-year-old forward instantly fills the gap left by Nneka Ogwumike, who left in free agency to sign with the Seattle Storm. Brink's scoring is her main attribute with a lot of potential on the defensive side. She just needs to learn how to not commit silly fouls.

Also Read: "Hope this is waking WNBA up" - Stephen Jackson warns the league about respecting players demands amid Caitlin Clark's surge

#2 - Kamilla Cardoso

Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina

If the LA Sparks don't want to go for Cameron Brink, they can also take a chance on Kamilla Cardoso. The South Carolina star is fresh off winning her second NCAA championship, wherein she was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Cardoso is trending upwards in some draft boards due to her strong showing in the tournament. Her defense is a difference-maker and there were times when she was even effective in covering the perimeter. Her offense is still improving and it will likely get better after she turns pro.

Also Read: "The Caitlin Clark effect" - WNBA fans amped as Indiana Fever dominate national airwaves after snagging 36 out of 40 games

#3 - Rickea Jackson

Rickea Jackson of Tennessee

Another option for the No. 2 pick for the LA Sparks is Rickea Jackson of the Lady Vols. Jackson's scoring will certainly boost the rebuilding Sparks looking to fill Nneka Ogwumike's 19.1 points per game average last season.

The 23-year-old small forward averaged 20.2 points per game this year while shooting 48.5% from the field. She's a consistent scorer who also improved her 3-point shot. She also has star potential like Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso and is probably the next-best scorer in the draft after Caitlin Clark.

Also Read: "F**king kill them" - WNBA legend Diana Taurasi once revealed true thoughts about going against rookies