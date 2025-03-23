2x WNBA champ hypes Coco Gauff ahead of tennis star's key Miami Open matchup

Las Vegas Aces star Jewell "Gold Mamba" Loyd was in attendance to support American tennis star Coco Gauff in Miami. Gauff was taking on Maria Sakkari in the third round of the Miami Open on Saturday.

Loyd, who won two WNBA titles with the Seattle Storm, posted a pic of the match inside the venue on her Instagram story as she hyped up the youngster and rooted for her from the stands.

"here we go @cocogauff" posted the six-time WNBA All-Star earlier today.

Jewell Loyd's Instagram story cheering for Coco Gauff - Source: Instagram_@jewellloyd

Gauff went on to defeat Sakkari in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Round of 16, where she will face Magda Linette.

Loyd's presence in Miami may be associated with her participation at Unrivaled, which recently concluded its debut season. Gauff, Forbes' highest-paid female athlete in the world, had joined the investment group for Unrivaled in 2024.

With Coco Gauff advancing to the round of 16s, there's more silverware up for grabs as the young star keeps growing in the world of tennis. Whether Loyd and other Unrivaled stars join to cheer for one of their key benefactors as she chases silverware remains to be seen.

Coco Gauff described her investment in Unrivaled as the closest she'd come to playing basketball

Gauff, whose father was a Georgia State University basketball player, decided to take up tennis against her father's dreams and described her investment in Unrivaled as the closest she would come to achieving a career in professional basketball.

"My dad always wanted me to follow in his footsteps and play basketball. Haha sorry dad but this is as close as it will get. ... I’m incredibly grateful to get the opportunity to uplift women’s sports and I am super excited to join the @Unrivaledwbb family!" tweeted Gauff, upon the announcement of her investment into Unrivaled.

Aside from her investment in Unrivaled, Gauff has also been increasingly more connected to several WNBA stars in recent months. She linked up with rising star Angel Reese in February and has also shared her admiration for reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.

