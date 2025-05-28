3 reasons why Sophie Cunningham should replace Caitlin Clark in starting lineup instead of Sydney Colson 

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark will be missing at least two weeks as she nurses a quad strain following just four games played this season. With Clark’s absence in the next couple of weeks, the Fever might need to dig deep in their bench to fill the void left by the former top pick.

One potential candidate to take the starting role for Clark is Sophie Cunningham. The guard has only played two games this season, but Cunningham remains a steady energizer off the bench whenever she steps on the floor.

While Sydney Colson is also expected to take the spot in the starting lineup, Cunningham could provide better stability without Clark on the floor.

Here are three reasons why Cunningham should replace Caitlin Clark in the starting lineup.

#1. Cunningham made her presence felt more on the floor than Colson

In the games they saw action on the floor, Sophie Cunningham was more impactful than Sydney Colson.

Cunningham averaged 7.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in her two games this season. Meanwhile, Colson only recorded 1.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.3 apg and 1.0 spg this year in three games so far.

With such production, Cunningham would be closer to Clark as an offensive asset than Colson, who was often a non-factor on offense.

#2. Cunningham is a 3-point shooter just like Clark

Clark is known for her long-range shooting, and so is Cunningham, at least to some degree.

If the Fever is looking to find the most Clark-like player on the team, Cunningham is the choice. She has shot 3-for-6 from the 3-point line in the two games she played this WNBA season, as most of her field goals came from long-range shots.

In her best game this season, Cunningham tallied nine points, six rebounds and three assists on 3-for-6 shooting from the field, including a 2-for-4 clip from the 3-point line.

Cunningham would potentially mimic the production of Clark, who has 19.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 9.3 apg this season. While their offensive games come with varying degrees, Cunningham’s offensive game is enough to be the temporary Clark replacement for the Fever.

#3. Cunningham can hold her own in the starting lineup

Cunningham is used to playing as a starter, playing 21 games last season as a starter for the Phoenix Mercury. In the season before that, she played all 31 games in the starting lineup.

To continue the Fever’s solid start, they need someone who has proven herself as a starter before. Cunningham brings that to the table whenever necessary.

With a bit more gelling with the starting unit, she could remain an impactful player for the Fever as a starter in lieu of an injured Clark.

