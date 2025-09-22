3 things Aces must do comeback after Game 1 humiliation

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 22, 2025 04:56 GMT
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn
3 things Aces must do comeback after Game 1 humiliation. [photo: Imagn]

The Las Vegas Aces suffered a humiliating 89-73 Game 1 loss in front of their rabid home fans on Sunday to the Indiana Fever. A’ja Wilson, the newly-crowned back-to-back MVP, scored 16 points on 6-for-22 shooting. Wilson and Co. lost to a team many predicted would not even win one game against the Atlanta Dream in the first round.

Ad

Becky Hammon told reporters before Game 1 that the Fever had not “faced the real Aces.” The coach referred to her team’s 16-game winning run to close the regular season without an encounter with their semifinal opponents. Indiana proved that, at least in the series opener, it remained unfazed despite the tall odds stacked against it.

Despite the loss, the Aces remain definitive favorites. They are the healthier and more experienced group following a seventh straight semifinal berth. To even the series, Hammon could tweak her team’s strategy and approach.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

3 adjustments the Aces could make to even series against Indiana Fever

#3. Attack the paint more

Heading into Game 1, I indicated how 3-point shooting could swing the series. Las Vegas shot 40.0% from deep in the first round while Indiana limited its opponent to 28.1% efficiency. On Sunday, the Fever continued that trend, limiting their sharpshooting opponents to 29.4%.

The Indiana Fever refused to let the Aces get rhythm from behind the arc and aggressively ran off shooters off the 3-point line. Instead of attacking the paint, Hammon’s group settled for mid-range jumpers or passed the ball from side to side.

Ad

Attacking the paint more would give Hammon’s offense another option to compromise Indiana’s defense, the second-best in the playoffs. By going to the basket, Las Vegas could create more opportunities for its shooters from kickouts.

With A’ja Wilson handcuffed and her teammates shooting blanks from deep, the favorites stuttered throughout the game.

#2. Las Vegas must match Indiana’s hustle and energy

In a campaign that resulted in five season-ending injuries to key players, the Indiana Fever have become a resilient and gritty group. Regardless of the arena, they make defense, energy and hustle their calling card.

Ad

In Game 1, the Fever seemingly won every 50/50 ball and outhustled the Aces for most of the marquee showdown. Lexie Hull, Odyssey Sims and even Kelsey Mitchell were always ready to help their frontline battle A’ja Wilson in the paint.

Once Wilson kicked the ball out to the perimeter, Fever guards hardly missed a beat. They refused to let shooters hoist shots without contesting. Las Vegas has to at least match its injury-riddled opponents in hustle and energy to even the series.

Ad

#1. Give Kelsey Mitchell the Caitlin Clark treatment

A’ja Wilson deservedly won the closely contested MVP award, her second straight and a WNBA record fourth in her career. Kelsey Mitchell, one of the five finalists, also had a strong argument for the recognition, considering how she has carried the Fever.

In Game 1, Mitchell showed why she belongs in the conversation as one of the best in the league. She erupted for a game-high 34 points, three assists and two steals.

Ad

Mitchell is Indiana’s most explosive and deadliest scorer, making it doubly important for the Aces to clamp her down. Despite the attention on defense, the lefty guard still carved Las Vegas.

To slow her down, Hammon could ask Jackie Young to shadow the speedy Fever star from end to end. If they can give her the Caitlin Clark treatment, the Fever could stutter offensively. Young’s offense could suffer, but exchanging that for Mitchell’s production could make a series-changing difference for the Aces.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications