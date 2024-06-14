3 WNBA players who made headlines after tangling with Caitlin Clark in 2024 ft. DiJonai Carrington

Caitlin Clark's arrival into the WNBA has helped bring new eyes and fans to the league, however, there have been some instances where players have stepped into the spotlight, causing controversy. Clark going No. 1 in the 2024 draft was big news after her historic run in college at Iowa. She entered the WNBA with massive expectations, with some expecting her to take over from day one.

Through her first few weeks in the league, it's evident that Caitlin Clark is going through a growth period, and part of her adaption is dealing with the way some players have treated her. As the Indiana Fever guard continues her rookie year, here are some instances of players making headlines after tangling with Clark:

3 WNBA players who made headlines due to tangling with Caitlin Clark

#1) Chennedy Carter

When the Fever last played the Chicago Sky, she became one of the major talking points. During the game, Carter hit Clark with a hard foul when she wasn't looking. On top of that, she was accused of yelling "B*tch" at her as she charged. This play dominated the news cycle for several days, especially after Carter refused to discuss the play during her postgame interview.

#2) DiJonai Carrington

DiJonai Carrington was called for a foul on the Fever rookie and social media reacted, with a few suggesting a racial agenda against Caitlin Clark. When asked about her name being weaponized in non-sports narratives, Clark responded by saying it's out of her control and her focus is on basketball. Following these comments, Carrington criticized Clark's take on social media.

#3) Angel Reese

Now in the WNBA, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark remain closely connected from their battles in college. Since entering the league, Reese has taken some shots at Clark. In a recent interview, she told reporters how she has impacted the growing popularity of women's basketball:

"I'll look back in 20 years and be like the reason why we watching women's basketball is not just because of one person, it's because of me too."

This obviously captured a lot of attention, with fans sharing their thoughts on the matter online.