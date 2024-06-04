With the WNBA tunnel having become something of a catwalk, Caitlin Clark often stuns fans using the stage even before she steps onto the court. A star on and off the court, the reigning Rookie of the Month is well on her way to becoming a fashion icon in the WNBA.

On that note, here's a list of five times the star rookie has dazzled in the league with her fashion choices.

5 times Rookie of the Month (May 2024) Caitlin Clark stunned with her fashion choices

No. 1 2024 WNBA Draft night

Rocking a Prada ensemble, Caitlin Clark dazzled with her white satin look on the much-anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft. She was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever. With all eyes on her at the draft, Clark successfully delivered a "the star has arrived" vibe with her shimmering outfit supplemented by John Hardy jewelry and a Prada handbag.

No. 2 Shining in Pink

Clark made a sparkling entrance to the Indiana Fever's first game of the season against the reigning WNBA champions the Las Vegas Aces. The star rookie dazzled in her satin pink suit from Frame, coupled with Stuart Weitzman patent leather heels to gave a professional yet modern and stylish look.

Clark dazzles in bright pink ensemble (Image: Indiana Fever's Instagram)

No. 3 Clad in Denim

Caitlin Clark kept it simple but classy with her denim look ahead of the Fever's first home win of the season against the Chicago Sky. Clark rocked a strapless denim jumpsuit coupled with a white Prada bag and Stuart Weitzman heels before and after the game.

No. 4 Rocking it summer-style

Draped in a pajama-style matching salmon-pink Fendi set, Clark showed off her style with the trendy and relaxed look ahead of the Fever's third matchup against the New York Liberty this season. The star rookie completed the Fendi ensemble with a beige bag and heels from the same brand.

Clark rocks printed Fendi ensemble (Image: Indiana Fever's Instagram)

No. 5 Clark's first "dress" at WNBA tunnel

Arriving at the Crypto.com Arena ahead of the Fever's first matchup against the LA Sparks this season, Caitlin Clark featured in her first dress at the WNBA tunnel. Clark dazzled in all-black with an Off-White mini-dress coupled with a Nike Bomber jacket and Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott sneakers to keep the look casual.

Clark's casual dress look (Image: Indiana Fever's Instagram)