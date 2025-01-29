Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott drops sincere 2-word reaction as his march toward history continues

Aliyah Boston and her boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott are both competitive basketball players. Boston represents the Indiana Fever in the WNBA and Vinyl Basketball Club in the 3x3 Unrivaled league, while Minott is making his mark in NCAA Division I, playing in the Big Sky Conference for Portland State.

Minott is having an impressive season with the Portland State Vikings and is on the verge of making history. Minott boasts a stellar field goal percentage of 70.1% through 20 games. The Portland State Vikings' record is held by Julius Thomas, who posted a 67.1% field goal percentage during the 2009-10 season.

As the 6-foot-9 center inches closer to rewriting history, Portland State Basketball's official Instagram account highlighted his remarkable achievement. Aliyah Boston’s boyfriend reshared the post on his story and reacted with a heartfelt two-word message.

"Thank GOD," he wrote.

With the Vikings slated to play 11 more games before the Big Sky Conference Tournament, Minott will aim to maintain his scoring efficiency and solidify his place in the record books. The talented young center has been a key contributor for the Vikings, averaging 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game through 20 games this season.

Tre-Vaughn Minott on incorporating music into his basketball journey

In addition to his basketball career, Tre-Vaughn Minott has a deep passion for music and is skilled in playing seven different instruments. In a recent interview, Aliyah Boston's boyfriend shared how he integrates his love for music into his basketball routine while emphasizing that he consistently dedicates time to refining his musical talents.

"I was brought up in music, and once I got to the seventh grade, I then transitioned into other instruments like the tenor saxophone, the trumpet, the drums, and the bass guitar," Minnot told KATU Sports' Guillermo Motta Perez.

"I try to incorporate it into my pregame ritual as well. Before every home game, we'll have shoot-around, and then I’ll go back home and I’ll at least try to start a project just to get my mind working a little bit," he added.

Boston and Minott have been in a relationship since 2020, having started dating during their time at the University of South Carolina.

