Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott drops 2-word to nearing historic 40-dunk record

Aliyah Boston's boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott, is nearing a historic mark with the Portland State Vikings men's basketball. After a commanding 74-56 win over the Weber State Wildcats (where Damian Lillard played in college), Minott is closer to tying the 40-dunk record for an individual player in the program's history.

After reporter Guillermo Motta shared a story hyping up Minott's impressive performance, the player re-posted it and added a two-word message.

"Closer to history," Motta wrote.

"5 mo," Minott captioned his post.

Tre-Vaughn Minott's story

After transferring from South Carolina, where he met Aliyah Boston, Minott has had more chances to showcase his talents. He's five dunks away from making history after finding his way to Portland State in April 2023.

Minott played 27 minutes for the Vikings, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. After the game, he made his feelings known about the experience of playing at the Viking Pavilion.

"The environment, I like how PSU feels like a home,” Minott said, per ABC's KATU2. “Not many colleges have that environment, where you pretty much know almost like every student in here. It's such a, like, a community-type of vibe."

The Vikings return to action on Saturday against Idaho State. Considering all the games they have left until March 3, it's fair to say Tre-Vaughn Minott will finish this season with historic numbers.

Looking at Tre-Vaughn Minott's 2024-25 season

Tre-Vaugh Minott has played 19 games this season, averaging 19.5 minutes per game, posting 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest, shooting 72.3% from the field and 65.3% from the free-throw line.

This is a major improvement from South Carolina, where he only averaged 2.9 minutes per outing in 2022-23.

He's been making noise on the court for a while now, even taking home the trophy for being the top scorer on his team's combat US Army fitness test in September. He shared some of the moments on Instagram, including the moment he was given the award while his teammates cheered and applauded him.

"The highest scorer on the team on the @usarmy Combat Fitness Test? The Canadian," he captioned the post.

Tre-Vaughn Minott might not be a candidate to play in the NBA, but he's leaving his mark on the Portland State Vikings and it seems like the best is yet to come.

