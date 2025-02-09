Angel Reese reacts in 3-words to Luka Doncic-Lakers blockbuster trade as Sky star's attends Super Bowl Weekend

WNBA young star Angel Reese had a three-word reaction to the Dallas Mavericks sending Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in one of the most surprising moves in recent NBA memory. Exactly a week ago, the Texan franchise ended a seven-year relationship with the Slovenian guard in a move that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas.

Everybody had something to say about it and Reese wasn't the exception. While on the Fanatics Super Bowl party red carpet, Reese discussed a series of topics, including her love for fashion, recent achievements and her first Super Bowl weekend. In addition, she briefly talked about the Doncic trade.

"Uh, that been shocking," Reese said before adding that the WNBA is also having a busy time regarding trades. "But the WNBA, let's talk the WNBA, we had some [trades]. We're checking over too."

She also took the opportunity to advertise Unrivaled, the brand-new 3-on-3 women's league created by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Due to her Super Bowl commitments, Angel Reese wasn't available for Rose BC's game against Mist on Friday. Nevertheless, they pulled off a 71-63 win to improve to 3-4 after a poor start to the season.

Luka Doncic planned to stay his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks, but general manager Nico Harrison had different plans. As shocking as the trade was, the show went on and Doncic is seemingly close to making his debut with the LA Lakers.

As for Anthony Davis, he had a solid start with the Mavericks, scoring 26 points and grabbing 16 rebounds on Saturday before exiting the game with a non-contact injury.

Angel Reese had special role in Super Bowl week

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Angel Reese participated in a special game, although she served as an honorary flag football coach. Reese was in charge of Team Cenat, captained by popular streamer Kai Cenat. They clash with Team Speed, led by streamer iShowSpeed.

Team Speed secured the win with a last-second touchdown by rapper Quavo that crushed Reese and Cenat's dreams of winning this matchup.

Reese was very invested in the game, as she showed off her leadership skills and passion, even getting into a heated exchange with referee Druski, another popular content creator.

After the Super Bowl week is over, Angel Reese will be back with Rose BC in Unrivaled. The rookie forward is averaging 10.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Her team ranks third in the league after four weeks.

