Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Injury Reports for June 13 | 2024 WNBA season

The Atlanta Dream will face the Indiana Fever on Thursday for their first encounter of the 2024 WNBA season. The two teams played a preseason game earlier in the season, which concluded with the Fever clinching an 83-80 win at home.

Ahead of the matchup, the Dream have a 5-5 record for the season after their 87-68 loss against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Tina Charles led the team's losing effort with 12 points, nine rebounds, and three assists while Rhyne Howard led their scoring with 16 points in the game.

Meanwhile, the Fever slipped to a 3-10 record after they were defeated by the Connecticut Sun 89-72 on Monday. Aliyah Boston registered a double-double performance with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block to lead the team's losing effort in the game.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Injury Reports for June 13

Atlanta Dream Injury Report

The Dream have five players on their injury report: Jordin Canada (hand) is listed out for the game. Iliana Rupert (rest), Matilde Villa (not injury-related), Nyadiew Puoch (not injury-related), and Isobel Borlase (not injury-related) are listed out for the season.

Jordin Canada is yet to make her debut for the Dream this season. It is unclear when she'll recover from her right hand injury. Haley Jones will continue to start for the team in Canada's absence.

Indiana Fever Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Fever's injury report consists of Damiris Dantas (knee) and Temi Fagbenle (foot), both of whom are listed out for the game.

Fagbenle suffered a left foot injury during the Fever's 88-82 loss to the LA Sparks on May 28. The team stated that she would be out for at least the next two to three weeks.

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever?

The Dream-Fever matchup is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN 3. Furthermore, fans in Atlanta may watch the contest on Peachtree TV, while fans in Indianapolis can watch it on WTHR-13. The game can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.