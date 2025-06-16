  • home icon
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston engage in heartfelt exchange to display powerful chemistry: "Missed by dawg"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 16, 2025 15:47 GMT
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston engage in heartfelt exchange to display powerful chemistry: "Missed by dawg"

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston once again showcased their growing camaraderie on Sunday with a heartwarming exchange. Clark made her much-anticipated return to the court after missing five straight games and was reunited with her Indiana Fever frontcourt partner, Boston.

Both stars put in strong performances and were visibly thrilled to be back leading the team side-by-side. Later, Clark shared an endearing Instagram story featuring a sweet photo of her and Boston, paired with a wholesome caption that captured the essence of their bond.

"Missed my dawg," Clark wrote.

Boston didn’t waste a moment in responding to her teammate’s heartfelt post. The Fever center quickly reposted Clark’s story on her own Instagram and added a touching four-word reply that melted hearts.

"Missed you more babes," Boston said.
In Caitlin Clark’s much-anticipated return from injury, both she and Aliyah Boston delivered standout performances. The duo powered the Indiana Fever to a statement win, ending the New York Liberty’s unbeaten run this season.

Clark narrowly missed out on a triple-double, finishing with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks in 31 minutes. Meanwhile, Boston recorded a strong double-double, tallying 10 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 30 minutes. Together, the dynamic duo led the charge in one of Indiana’s most impressive victories of the season.

Caitlin Clark's wholesome act for Aliyah Boston

The atmosphere inside the Indiana Fever locker room seems to be thriving, with the players’ on-court chemistry seamlessly extending to their off-court relationships. One of the standout bonds is between Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, which has only grown stronger since Clark joined the team last year.

In a heartwarming gesture, Clark recently highlighted their close friendship by sharing that she plans to leave one of her signature Wilson basketballs in Boston’s locker. Accompanying it will be a message: "You’re going to be amazing because you are amazing," showcasing the deep camaraderie and mutual support between the two rising stars.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
bell-icon Manage notifications